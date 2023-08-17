Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, AEW Dynamite, don callis, hangman adam page, kenny omega, kota ibushi, recaps, wrestling

Jim Ross Betrays WWE, Sets Up Kenny Omega Match for AEW All In

The Chadster sheds tears as Jim Ross literally stabs WWE in the back by helping set up a six-man tag with Kenny Omega for AEW All In. Auughh man!

The Chadster has a heavy heart ⚓️ while penning down this report. Why you ask? Well, for one, good ol' Jim Ross 🎤, a man The Chadster once considered to be a paragon of wrestling commentary, sitting down to interview Kenny Omega of The Elite, completely oblivious or perhaps, unbothered about the affront that this is to WWE 🤷‍♂️. The audacity!

In the cozy confines of Daily's Place, Jacksonville, FL 🌴, Ross's grilling of Omega was not about WWE, oh no; it was all about Omega's shenanigans at All In and his dangerous association with Don Callis 🧨. The nerve of these fellas! Ross, being at one time the voice of WWE, consorting with the competition in this way and setting up this massive match for what they arrogantly call the 'biggest show in the history of wrestling' ⛔; has figuratively set The Chadster's heart ablaze like Kane once set JR himself on fire 🔥.

Omega spoke of his complicated relationship with Callis, known as 'Uncle Don' to him, and how this quasi-familial bond has apparently guided him to become the athlete he is today 🏋️‍♂️. But then, Don Callis happened to make an appearance during the interview and before you could blink, Switchblade Jay White and Juice Robinson jumped Omega, and Takeshita too joined the beatdown 👊. The Chadster is grossed out! The open show of violence was distasteful and oh so unlike the WWE ethos. AEW really lacks the subtlety that WWE has, and it shows.

"Hangman" Adam Page then took it upon himself to provide an update on Omega's condition from outside the hospital (not even a local medical facility), and made the gallant proclamation that Omega is very much in the game and will, in fact, be teaming up with 'Hangman' and NJPW star Kota Ibushi at Wembley! AUUGHH MAN! SO UNFAIR! 😫

Amid all of this chaos ensuing in the name of wrestling, The Chadster couldn't help but have a peculiar dream that only reinforced this obsession of Tony Khan towards him 😨. The Chadster nestled cosily into bed last night after enjoying his beloved WWE NXT. But it appears that Tony Khan was not content with creeping into The Chadster's waking thoughts to ruin the day, no, he had to torment The Chadster's dreams even further! 😱😭💤

The setting was a darkened room, just a single spotlight highlighting a lone chair at the center. As The Chadster was forced onto the seat, the ominous figure of none other than Tony Khan himself merged from the shadows. He had this big, evil, Cheshire Cat grin on his face, that The Chadster swears was lit up like Halloween. 😐💔🎃

Then, just as the moment couldn't get any more unnerving, in step Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi, their muscles heaving, sweat glistening off their bare torsos under the harsh spotlight. 🤢🤮🕺💦

The Chadster doesn't know what twisted game Tony Khan was playing by making The Chadster watch such an inane display of flippy-floppy "grappling." The two started to perform these hyper-intense, super-dubby grapples that had no connection with the timeless, poignant storytelling of WWE. It was all high-spot nonsense, nothing like the disciplined, systematic techniques The Chadster admires in WWE. 😠💔

"Auugh man! So unfair!" The Chadster wanted to scream, but the words wouldn't come. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Each tumble, each flip off the ropes, each "high risk" move was a slap in the face of traditional grappling and a personal affront to The Chadster. 🤬😢💔

When The Chadster finally woke, drenched in a cold sweat, it was so clearly evident that Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster has reached alarming new heights. 👀😞 He's operating in ways The Chadster can only describe as super creepy and not cool at all. That was The Chadster's sleep, dang it! 😠🥱💤 Tony Khan better reimburse for all the White Claw The Chadster had to pound when The Chadster woke up.🥤 💸👎

The Chadster can only hope that tonight's sleep will be dream-free. But with Tony Khan unhinged like this, The Chadster is not holding any breath. 😨🛏💤

Now, coming back to the ridiculousness of All In, The Chadster is appalled at how Jim Ross would participate in such colossal betrayal against WWE ⛔. You'd think Ross, of all people, wouldn't go around normalizing AEW's tasteless mix of personal vendettas and pretentious violence in the disguise of wrestling 😤. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. You ought to be ashamed of yourself, Jim.

The Chadster leaves you now, as his beloved WWE cries silent tears at such unparalleled backstabbing! Someone needs to teach these AEW guys how true wrestling operates! 😔💔

