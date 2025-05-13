Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute: Your Preview/Viewing Guide

Tonight, the comedy community honors comedy legend Joan Rivers with NBC's Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute, a one-hour all-star comedy special filmed during the opening night of the 2024 New York Comedy Festival that features today's biggest comedians paying homage to Rivers' razor-sharp humor and impact on pop culture. Filmed at the world-famous Apollo Theater in Harlem and kicking off tonight at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC (with a special edition on Peacock tomorrow), the special is set to revisit Rivers' legendary cabinet of jokes and add their own personal spin to reflect today's social and cultural landscape, along with a dose of their original material.
To help set the mood, a preview of the special is waiting for you above. In addition, we have an image gallery from the event and an image gallery offering some behind-the-scenes insights waiting for you below. But that's not all! We also look back at some highlights of Rivers' time on NBC's The Tonight Show and E!'s Fashion Police, offer a rundown of who's set to appear tonight, and Melissa Rivers looks back on her mother's career and previews what viewers can expect tonight.
Who's Set to Appear During NBC's "Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute"? Viewers can expect to see Rachel Brosnahan, Margaret Cho, Nikki Glaser, Tiffany Haddish, Chelsea Handler, Neil Patrick Harris, Bill Maher, Howie Mandel, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Patton Oswalt, Aubrey Plaza, Sarah Silverman, Melissa Rivers, Jean Smart, Rita Wilson, and others.
Will NBC's "Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute" Stream on Peacock? Yup! On May 14, an extended and uncensored version of Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute will debut on Peacock and will feature additional comics.
What Can You Tell Me About Joan Rivers? Rivers' rise to fame began in the 1960s when she made her television debut on The Ed Sullivan Show. Her unique brand of humor, which often pushed societal boundaries and tackled taboo topics, quickly gained national attention. In the early '70s, Rivers was a regular on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson on NBC, where she became one of the few women in the late-night television scene. Her sharp, clever banter with Carson made her a household name. Rivers guest-hosted nearly 200 episodes.
Rivers became a fixture on the E! Network and notoriously coined the phrase "Who are you wearing?" on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet telecast before every major award show. Rivers hosted the popular E! series Fashion Police, where she appeared in more than 100 episodes discussing the "do's and don'ts" of celebrity fashion.
An unparalleled legend in the entertainment industry, Rivers was more than just a comedian; she was a force of nature. An internationally recognized celebrity, Emmy Award-winning talk-show host, Grammy Award-winning performer, Tony Award-nominated actress, bestselling author, playwright, screenwriter, film director, columnist, lecturer, radio host, jewelry designer, entrepreneur and the renowned creator of the modern day red carpet interview show, Rivers was also the first woman to break the glass ceiling of male-hosted late-night television.
Who Produced NBC's "Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute"?NBC's Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute is executive produced by Melissa Rivers, Chris Convy, Erich Bergen, and David Jammy on behalf of Done + Dusted. Michael Matuza is co-executive producer. Proceeds from the show benefited the charity God's Love We Deliver, where Rivers served on the Board of Directors and was actively involved for many years.