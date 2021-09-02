Jodie Whittaker Talks Doctor Who Run: "I've Loved Every Second of It"

So it's safe to that the time between now and the end of 2002 is going to be a very busy one around the Doctor Who universe. By the end of this year, showrunner Chris Chibnall and TARDIS team members Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, and John Bishop will be back for a Series 13 that will tell one overarching story and finds Jacob Anderson (Broadchuch, Game of Thrones) joining the cast as Vinder. From there, Whittaker and Chibnall wrap up their runs by the end of 2022, resulting in dumpster fires of mindless speculation roaring high on both sides of the pond as folks try to be the first to predict who the new showrunner and lead will be. We even had Piers Wenger, BBC Director for Drama, teasing something "radical" when the creative changeover happens. So with everyone and their mother's second-cousin-twice-removed chiming in with their thoughts, it's nice to hear what the most important person in all of this has to say.

Speaking with Shaun Keaveny on BBC Radio 6 Music, Whittaker began getting reflective about what's mattered the most to her over the course of her run as the Doctor. "The two highlights for me are having a brand new family of cast and crew, and making a set of mates for life in an environment where we have such joy going into work every day, and we're part of something so amazing. But then also, on the outside of it, seeing how much it means to 'Doctor Who' fans of old, to new Whovians, to people who have gone away and revisited- whatever stage of the Whovian journey they're in, just being half-a-second in that has been really exciting.: Whittaker explained. "It means so much to so many different people and now I'm a part of this… for me, it's going to be the best thing I've ever done. I've loved it, I've loved every second of it." That said, there's still a ton of time for "timey-wimey" stuff before Whittaker bids farewell so she wants to send a message to everyone out there that it's too soon to start feeling down: "Don't write me out just yet!"

She's back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in Revolution of the Daleks, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. This adrenalin fueled; universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there's more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones, Broadchurch) is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as reoccurring character, Vinder. Jacob's new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries

and the return of truly iconic old enemies. Expect action, fun, scares, extraordinary new worlds as the Doctor and her friends confront a deadly evil…

After Series 13 premieres in the fall, Whittaker and Chibnall will be a part of three feature-length specials in 2022- with the final special also marking the end of Whittaker's run (and we're assuming the introduction of the new Doctor, still unknown as of this writing). The first special will screen on New Year's Day, with the second airing in the spring, the third in fall 2022 as part of the BBC's centenary celebrations. Of course, BCTV has some thoughts about the showrunner search here if you're interested.

"My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life," Whittaker said. "I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had." Chibnall added: "Jodie and I made a "three series and out" pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we're handing back the Tardis keys. Jodie's magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations."