Joe Exotic: Peacock Series Snares Kyle MacLachlan for Howard Baskin

It was a little over a year ago when Netflix first unleashed the hypnotic, sometimes disturbing, deep dive into the world of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, and the rest of those crazy cats. At the onset of the pandemic Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness became one of the first series that a stunned nation collectively sank its teeth into. Did Joe plan on killing his competition, Carole, who may or may not have killed her husband? Peacock's upcoming series Joe Exotic will claw at those questions and perhaps unlock many more. Recently Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks, Dune, Sex and the City) has announced his return to the small screen in the role of Carole's current husband, and possible future tiger food, Howard Baskin.

MacLachlan joins series lead Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live, Ghostbusters) who is cast as Carole Baskin. Howard is Carole's even-tempered husband who is a ray of sanity awash in all this madness. John Cameron Mitchell (Hedgewick and the Angry Inch, Shrill) will play the titular "Tiger King", Joe Exotic. Rounding out the cast is Brian Van Holt (House of Wax, Butter) as Joe's friend John Reinke, Sam Keeley (The Cured, the Ashram) as Joe's former beau John Finlay, William Fichtner (Armageddon, The Dark Knight) as documentary producer Rick Kirkham, and Natt Wolff (Death Note, The Fault in Our Stars) will play the ill-fated Travis Maldonado.

Based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, Peacock's Joe Exotic will follow big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin (McKinnon) in her fight against fellow exotic animal lover Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel (Mitchell), who is breeding and using his big cats for profit. When she attempts to shut down his business a dangerous rivalry is born. Once this cat gets riled, Joe will stop at nothing to expose Carole's checkered past and her hypocrisy. Etan Frankel serves as writer and executive producer under his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. McKinnon executive produces along with Wondery's Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart. UCP will produce. Justin Tipping will direct the first four episodes, including the pilot.

