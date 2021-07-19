John Cena to Kick off WWE Raw Following Money in the Bank Shocker

Last night, John Cena woke up bored viewers of WWE's Money in the Bank PPV by appearing at the end of the show to come face to face with Universal Champion Roman Reigns, fresh off his win over Edge in the main event of the show. Though Reigns is a Smackdown star, all of WWE's programs could honestly use the ratings boost, so Cena will also appear on WWE Raw this week to explain why he showed up at Money in the Bank (easy answer: WWE gave him a buttload of money because their ratings have been in the shitter for two years).

John Cena promises you *can* see him if you tune into WWE Raw this week.

"You can't see me!" said Cena in a video promoting the event, before correcting himself. "You *can* see me! Money in the Bank shocked the world with so many surprises! So many of the WWE Universe have a litany of questions: who, what, when, where, why, amongst others. Well, I'm not gonna make you wait for answers. I am kicking off Monday Night Raw to tell you my motivation, and you're not gonna want to miss it! Oh, by the way, if you're in the Dallas area, get your butt to Monday Night Raw to see it live!"

A press release on WWE.com goes on to say:

It had been WAAAAY too long, but John Cena is BACK!

The 16-time World Champion's jaw-dropping reemergence at WWE Money in the Bank sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe, and Cena will kick off Monday Night Raw to explain why he chose now to return.

The WWE Universe erupted at the sight of Cena, who stole the moment from victorious Universal Champion Roman Reigns. What will The Leader of the Cenation have in store when he heads to the red brand?

Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

And of course, it wouldn't be the return of John Cena without the return of new John Cena merchandise. You can check that out here on the WWE Shop.

