John Schneider Accuses President Biden of Treason (And It Gets Worse)

On the same night John Schneider was on The Masked Singer, his Twitter/X account called for the execution of President Joe Biden & his son.

Maybe "Donut" took that loss on FOX's The Masked Singer a lot harder than we thought? At around the same time that The Dukes of Hazard & Smallville star John Schneider was being unmasked & exposed for millions to see on FOX's popular masked singing competition series, Schneider's Twitter account was responding to a tweet from President Joseph Biden with his belief that President Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, "should be publicly hung." Probably not the kind of "social media marketing synergy" FOX had in mind last night.

Here's what went down. Biden tweeted a message regarding Donald Trump and how Colorado took him out of consideration to run for POTUS after everything to do with the attempt by domestic terrorists on January 6, 2020, to royally f**k up our Democracy because they're sore losers. "Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America's standing in the world. But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything," read Biden's message. The response from Schneider's account? Directing it to "Mr. President" (looks like someone's finally buying into the 2020 election results!), the tweet read, "I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is..?" and was signed, "Sincerely, John Schneider."

Now, could it end up being written off as "someone hacked Schneider's account," or "Schneider didn't know what was being posted on his account" or something like that? Sure! Though it's kinda weird that at the time of this writing, you can actually still see a threat to the POTUS and his family live on Twitter. Any thoughts on this, Twitter folks Elon Musk & Linda Yaccarino? Is this what you're pitching to potential Twitter advertisers? I know it would suuuuuuuuck to have my company promoted next to a tweet like that… but that's just me:

Scrolling through what else Schneider has had going on over on his Twitter account, in between plugs for Newsmax and FOX "News" appearances, you'll find gems like these from "Bo Duke." We're guessing he's not going to be sporting too many "Biden/Harris 2024" number stickers on the back of the General Lee anytime soon.

And let's not forget this steaming pile of "festive cheer" that Schneider dropped over on Newsmax at around this time last year regarding President Biden: "This man has got to face his maker and explain why he can't say Jesus Christ is my lord and savior and I will run my country under his guidelines." Wow. Yikes. And here's a look back at Schneider's unmasking on Wednesday night's finale of FOX's The Masked Singer – a moment that we all might now look back on as the moment Schneider lost his collective metaphorical shit:

