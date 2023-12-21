Posted in: CBS, CW, Fox, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: Joe Biden, john schneider, opinion, smallville, the dukes of hazard, the masked singer

John Schneider Post Threatening President Biden, Son Finally Deleted

The Twitter/X account belonging to John Schneider has deleted the post calling for the execution of President Joseph Biden and his son.

Well, that didn't take long. Actually, it did – because 12 hours seems like a really long time to have a tweet remain live that accuses President Joseph Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, of treason and declares that they "should be publicly hung." But that's what came out of The Dukes of Hazzard & Smallville star John Schneider's Twitter account on the same night he was losing FOX's The Masked Singer. Here's a look at what's there now – though it's still not clear who it was that made the call to take it down.

Here's what went down. Biden tweeted a message regarding Donald Trump and how Colorado took him out of consideration to run for POTUS after everything to do with the attempt by domestic terrorists on January 6, 2020, to royally f**k up our Democracy because they're sore losers. "Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America's standing in the world. But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything," read Biden's message. The response from Schneider's account? Directing it to "Mr. President," the tweet read, "I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is..?" and was signed, "Sincerely, John Schneider."

Now, could it end up being written off as "someone hacked Schneider's account," or "Schneider didn't know what was being posted on his account," or something like that? Sure! Though it was kinda odd that at the time of our original report, you could still see a threat to the POTUS and his family live on Twitter. As of this writing, Twitter owner Elon Musk & CEO Linda Yaccarino hadn't addressed the topic.

Scrolling through what else Schneider has had going on over on his Twitter account, in between plugs for Newsmax and FOX "News" appearances, you'll find gems like these from "Bo Duke." We're guessing he's not going to be sporting too many "Biden/Harris 2024" number stickers on the back of the General Lee anytime soon. You know it's bad when Schneider is defending the history-making ex-congressperson George Santos over Biden…

And let's not forget this steaming pile of "festive cheer" that Schneider dropped over on Newsmax at around this time last year regarding President Biden: "This man has got to face his maker and explain why he can't say Jesus Christ is my lord and savior and I will run my country under his guidelines." Wow. Yikes. And here's a look back at Schneider's unmasking on Wednesday night's finale of FOX's The Masked Singer – a moment that we all might now look back on as the moment Schneider lost his collective metaphorical shit:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!