John Schneider: Posting Biden "Should Be Publicly Hung" Not a Threat

John Schneider claims he didn't threaten President Joe Biden, saying we need to reread his since-deleted post. So we did. It didn't change.

Not long after the tweet was taken down, "Bo Duke" & The Masked Singer runner-up John Schneider released a statement claiming the following "absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten" President Joseph Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Just to be clear? This is exactly how Schneider's tweet was worded: "Mr. President… I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is..?… Sincerely, John Schneider." In fact, you know what? Here's a look at the screencap – since Schneider was so proud of it and found nothing wrong with it that someone took it down.

In one statement released through a representative, Schneider went this route: "Seriously, folks? I said no such thing. Despite headlines claiming otherwise, I absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten a U.S. president." In a follow-up statement, it appears Schneider was a big fan of kicking things off with "Seriously, folks" since he doubled down on it.

"Seriously, folks? This is my final comment on this. I neither said nor implied any such thing. Despite headlines claiming otherwise, in my post, I absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten a U.S. president as many other celebrities have done in the past. I suggest you re-read my actual post and pay attention to the words before believing this nonsense. It's my position, which I am entitled to have, that some of our nation's leaders in Washington have lost their way, and corruption runs rampant, both on our nation's borders and abroad. Transparency and accountability must happen in order for our constitutional republic to survive. There is no threat implied or otherwise in that statement."

Here's what went down. Biden tweeted a message regarding Donald Trump and how Colorado took him out of consideration to run for POTUS after everything to do with the attempt by domestic terrorists on January 6, 2020, to royally f**k up our Democracy because they're sore losers. "Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America's standing in the world. But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything," read Biden's message.

AND HERE ARE SCHNEIDER'S OWN WORDS IN RESPONSE FOR US TO RE-READ:

"I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is..?"

Apparently, the U.S. Secret Service isn't ready to write off Schneider calling President Biden "guilty of treason" and writing that Biden and his son "should be publicly hung" as just a joke – with Deadline Hollywood reporting that a probe has been opened to investigate Schneider's post.

Scrolling through what else Schneider has had going on over on his Twitter account, in between plugs for Newsmax and FOX "News" appearances, you'll find gems like these from "Bo Duke." We're guessing he's not going to be sporting too many "Biden/Harris 2024" number stickers on the back of the General Lee anytime soon. You know it's bad when Schneider is defending the history-making ex-congressperson George Santos over Biden…

And let's not forget this steaming pile of "festive cheer" that Schneider dropped over on Newsmax at around this time last year regarding President Biden: "This man has got to face his maker and explain why he can't say Jesus Christ is my lord and savior and I will run my country under his guidelines." Wow. Yikes. And here's a look back at Schneider's unmasking on Wednesday night's finale of FOX's The Masked Singer – a moment that we all might now look back on as the moment John Schneider lost his collective metaphorical shit:

