Johnny Gargano Returns on WWE Raw in Toronto

Johnny Gargano is back from his nine-month hiatus. Gargano came out in the third hour of WWE Raw to the elation of the Toronto crowd. Gargano hasn't been seen since his contract expired last year, as the NXT star stayed home to enjoy the birth of his first son. In the months since, it was speculated that Gargano could sign with AEW, especially since it seemed like nearly every star to go from NXT to the main roster would be humiliated with bad gimmicks and lackluster booking until they ended up there anyway.

But then something miraculous happened: Vince McMahon was forced to retire. Triple H, who ran NXT during Gargano's long tenure as a fan-favorite star, was put in charge of creative. WWE's television started to become… good? The moment Triple H took over, it was probably a forgone conclusion that Gargano would return to WWE, and so he did..

Gargano walked out to a shocked but delighted crowd, clearly familiar with his NXT work. Gargano cut a short promo announcing his dream to win the WWE Championship, an idea the people of Toronto were on board with, before he was interrupted by former work family member Theory, who was less than thrilled to see him. Theory claimed that things had changed while Gargano was away and their roles were now reversed, with Theory now the veteran and Gargano the rookie. Theory invited Gargano to join him as his follower. Gargano superkicked Theory instead.

See highlights from Johnny Gargano's return below: