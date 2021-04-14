Johnson and Starmer on Line Of Duty in Prime Minister's Question Time

It's not just Alexa who is answering questions about the BBC police/organised crime drama Line Of Duty right now. It seems to be obsessing the nation at the highest level right now. As Questions about AC-12 and bent coppers were brought up in Prime Minister's Question Time today by Leader Of Her Majesty's Opposition Sir Kier Starmer, MP and Prime Minister of Great Britain and Nirthern Ireland Boris Johnson, MP.

In the House Of Commons, Kier Starmer was addressing the current Greensill scandal involving former Prime Minister David Cameron working as a lobbyist, and getting access to government ministers, stating that the situation was just the tip of the iceberg" and that it was full of "dodgy contracts, privileged access and jobs for their mates. This is the return of Tory sleaze… It's now so ingrained in this Conservative Government, we don't need another Conservative Party appointee marking their own homework" and that "the more I listen to the Prime Minister, the more I think Ted Hastings and AC-12 are needed to get to the bottom of this one. We know the Prime Minister will not act against sleaze, but this House can."

Superintendent Ted Hastings, the fictional head of anti-corruption police unit AC-12 in Line Of Duty. And a character whose catch-phrases are clearly familiar to Boris Johnson.

So in response, Boris Johnson chose not to answer the question about David Cameron and lobbying, rather swerve with the question and state that the government were "getting on with rooting out bent coppers" and "we're also appointing and hiring thousands more police officers and fighting crime on the streets of our cities while they oppose the police and crime Bill". Which wasn't what was being asked, but there you go.