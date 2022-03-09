Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson to Team Up on "Newsworthy" AEW Dynamite

A lot happened at AEW Revolution last Sunday, but amongst the biggest news was the arrival of William Regal following the match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Moxley requested that match in response to Danielson's desire to team up with Moxley, saying Danielson would have to bleed with him first. Moxley won the match, but the two continued to fight afterward… until Regal came to the ring and made them stop and shake hands. Now, Regal will be at ringside when Moxley and Danielson compete as a tag team for the first time on AEW Dynamite tonight.

Tony Khan announced the news on Busted Open Radio Wednesday.

But that's not all that's planned for the post-Revolution episode of AEW Dynamite. In fact, Tony Khan hints that the show will be newsworthy, tweeting:

It's Wednesday, you know what that means: #AEWDynamite Live TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT, the 1st tv after a ppv tends to be newsworthy, tonight will be no exception! Thank you for supporting @AEW this past week; we're still buzzing from Revolution + excited for tonight — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And while that can mean a lot of things, one thing that fans will probably expect is for Jeff Hardy, who became a free agent as of this morning, has been teasing joining AEW for weeks, and who has been teased as joining AEW by his brother and other AEW stars on AEW programming, and who Tony Khan has openly expressed desire to sign, to show up on AEW Dynamite tonight. We talked about that earlier, but even more evidence has emerged since then, with Fightful Select reporting:

It's Wednesday, you know what that means: #AEWDynamite Live TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT, the 1st tv after a ppv tends to be newsworthy, tonight will be no exception! Thank you for supporting @AEW this past week; we're still buzzing from Revolution + excited for tonight — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The theme in question is the Hardy Boys theme song, which, amazingly, is not owned by WWE, but is apparently licensed stock music. It should be an interesting one tonight. Maybe Cody Rhodes will return and reveal his departure was all a work as well! AEW Dynamite airs on TBS at 8E/7C.