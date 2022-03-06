Welcome to AEW, William Regal… Hope You Survive the Experience!

Posted on
by
|
Comments

If you weren't able to purchase AEW Revolution on PPV, or if you did purchase it, but did so on the absolutely pathetic Bleacher Report app so you were unable to actually watch it due to constant freezing and buffering issues, we've got your back with a major surprise from the show. William Regal is officially All Elite after debuting at Revolution. The former NXT authority figure and (at least before tonight) future Hall of Famer came to the ring to stop Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson from continuing to fight after Moxley won their match. As the crowd chanted "yes," Regal convinced Moxley and Danielson to shake hands, teasing a new stable or tag team, potentially managed by Regal himself.

AEW Revolution Shocker: William Regal is All Elite
William Regal All Elite graphic courtesy AEW

No sooner did Regal leave the ring when Tony Khan took to Twitter to make things official.

And he soon followed up with the graphic:

Watch highlights from the match and its aftermath below.

 

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.