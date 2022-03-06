Welcome to AEW, William Regal… Hope You Survive the Experience!

If you weren't able to purchase AEW Revolution on PPV, or if you did purchase it, but did so on the absolutely pathetic Bleacher Report app so you were unable to actually watch it due to constant freezing and buffering issues, we've got your back with a major surprise from the show. William Regal is officially All Elite after debuting at Revolution. The former NXT authority figure and (at least before tonight) future Hall of Famer came to the ring to stop Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson from continuing to fight after Moxley won their match. As the crowd chanted "yes," Regal convinced Moxley and Danielson to shake hands, teasing a new stable or tag team, potentially managed by Regal himself.

No sooner did Regal leave the ring when Tony Khan took to Twitter to make things official.

And he soon followed up with the graphic:

Watch highlights from the match and its aftermath below.