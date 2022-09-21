Jon Moxley Wins AEW Title for Third Time at Grand Slam Dynamite

Jon Moxley is the first and only three-time AEW Champion after defeating Bryan Danielson at Grand Slam Dynamite. Moxley faced Danielson in the finals of the Grand Slam Tournament Champions to win the title for the third time after just losing it to CM Punk at the All Out PPV earlier this night. Unfortunately, rather than celebrate his title win, Punk used the post-PPV press conference to air all of his grievances against Colt Cabana, The Elite, and Hangman Adam Page, resulting in a backstage brawl that got Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega suspended and forced Tony Khan to strip Punk of the title.

Moxley and Danielson main evented Grand Slam, and Moxley put Danielson to sleep to win the belt. MJF, who holds a casino chip granting him a match for the AEW Championship at a time of his choosing and is therefore the de facto number one contender, watched the match from a clubhouse seat in Arthur Ashe stadium. Grand Slam will continue with a two-hour edition of AEW Rampage later this week.

Watch highlights from Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson at AEW Grand Slam Dynamite below.