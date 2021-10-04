Jujutsu Kaisen: Funimation Begins Streaming Hit Anime This Week

TOHO Animation's hit action series Jujutsu Kaisen will be available on Funimation in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, as well in Latin America and French-, German- and Russian-speaking Europe on Funimation's Wakanim streaming service starting from October 4! All 24 episodes will be available in both subtitled and dubbed versions. This is the first time Funimation subscribers will be able to watch this series on the streamer.

As the official series synopsis goes, "Yuji Itadori is a high school student with amazing physical abilities, living a normal life. But one day, in order to save his schoolmate from a curse, he eats a special grade cursed object, Sukuna's Finger, and gets the curse within his soul. Itadori, who now shares his body with the cursed spirit Sukuna, transfers to an institution specializing in curses, Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, to be guided by the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo… A story of a high school student who carries a curse in order to exorcise it. With no way of turning back, his fierce tale begins to unfold…"

There you have it, high school students whose study and job are to be demon-hunters guarding the world. It's a pretty typical Shonen Jump series premise. The anime is based on the best-selling manga of the same title, which has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump and has sold over 55 million copies in Japan. In the US, the series is published by VIZ Media. The series was produced by MAPPA and directed by Sunghoo Park. "We know Funimation fans will be excited to explore the world JUJUTSU KAISEN," noted Asa Suehira, Chief Content Officer for Funimation Global Group. "The narrative, animation and characters of Jujutsu Kaisen all make up a masterful tapestry of storytelling."

Jujutsu Kaisen is now streaming on Funimation.