Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen S02E06-08 Shibuya Incident Arc Review: Terrifying Turns

Here's our review of Jujutsu Kaisen S02 Shibuya Incident Arc: E06: "It's Like That," E07: "Evening Festival" & E08: "The Shibuya Incident."

Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen made its return with "It's Like That," and along with it, we have returned to the present time. It is nice to be back in the present along with the characters we followed on the first season. It seems like so long ago and since we have met Yuta Okkotsu and taken a trip back to Gojo and Geto's past— so much has happened, yet we are back to square one where it seems worlds will converge.

We see Mei Mei and Aoi refer Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Maki, and Panda to be promoted to first-grade sorcerers; however, Aoi's smirk turns upside down when he is reminded that he cannot join Yuji in completing any of the tasks that will be assigned in order to earn the title. I will always love seeing Aoi, no matter how short the scene is. I do wish we would have gotten a little bit more, but nonetheless, tension builds from moment one. I am not sure if it is the cuts between scenes, the focus on the eyes, or the fact that the episode is presented in different chunks of time.

Anyway, we are back with our favorite trio, and each of them goes their own way: Megumi goes hoe, Nobara shopping, and Yuji to the movies. Along the way, Nobara is approached by someone who claims to have been in school with Yuji and is in love with him. I am not going to lie; the whole time, I was really expecting this girl to turn out to be a curse the whole time. I am not sure if I fully trust her yet, as there seems to be something hiding there. Well, Nobara calls Megumi into the shop to confirm what Yuji is into. Then, they call Yuji and ask him to stop by. As always, Yuji is the star good boi— regardless of Nobara's worries, Yuji still remembered the girl even if she looked so much different. How much time has it passed? I hope she has not joined any Geto cults to get rid of any weird ailments…

After walking around we see the trio meet Utahime, who is there to discuss Mechamaru, the one who had betrayed them and was working secretly with cursed spirits. After tracking down his real body, it is as suspected: it has been abandoned. We see Muta's real body actually facing Mahito and Geto somewhere else, uncovering the reason for this team-up: to get Mahito to fix his body. The truce does not last long, and the fight starts as soon as Muta is healed. Talk about major balls, I guess he really felt he had nothing to lose because Mahito is a creepy mofo. But I digress, turns out Muta has been working on a super version of Mechamaru ready to take on this curse. However, Mahito seems pretty confident, and I am not sure this battle will last too long. However, Muta's real intention comes out before the episode ends: a warning to Gojo about the curses' plans.

The episode was followed by Jujutsu Kaisen S02E07: "Evening Festival." Not much might have happened in the first episode, but it sure did a great job of setting up for what is to come. In the second episode, we jump right into the action: Mahito Vs. Muta actually puts up a good fight, but unfortunately, not enough. It is pretty heartbreaking as we continue seeing Muta just want Miwa, who we see talking to Mechamaru about how much she wishes to get closer to him, too. It kinda made me feel all the big feels and realize how much I am not ready for this. I absolutely love the fight scenes on Jujutsu Kaise, especially the focus on the eyes and the colors of the cursed energy.

Suddenly it is Halloween in Shibuya, and we see a veil forming around the crowds before a bunch of them are sucked into the train station, and the left is trapped and asking for Satoru Gojo in order to be freed. Things go to hell pretty quickly and without warning. I actually wonder if Mechamaru ever got to relay the message to Gojo and even crossed my fingers for it. We see all the teams of jujutsu sorcerers stationed around the veil waiting for instructions to act, and my heart loves seeing them all again. We see Gojo arrive and cross the veil, but will the humans be released this time? I am looking forward to what is coming, with a big lump of dread growing on my chest at the same time.

In the eighth episode, "The Shibuya Incident," we get a better idea of what the plan Geto constructed really was. I loved the flashback scene with Geto blowing bubbles we kept cutting back and forth to while he explained to Jogo what the plan and steps are— it is especially funny when seeing it from a human perspective where curses are not visible to non-jujutsu sorcerers. I do not know why, but it really tickled me, even more so when we see Mahito also chasing pretty bubbles along with the kids. Anyway, Gojo confronts Choso, Jogo, and Hanami, who make use of the humans around to distract him. They certainly are not pulling any punches; the body count is already huge at this point. The job is to keep him busy for 20 minutes while trying to keep him from using his powers by using civilians to capture him. We know it will be one hell of a battle once we see Gojo pulling his eye covers down. Dreamy as ever, of course.

On the other side, we have Yuji with Mei Mei and her brother Ui Ui who seem to share a special bond. Yuji's reactions will forever be funny. They are faced with a new plan and run to their prospective tasks. That said, I felt the animation in the battle between Yuji and the Locust Curse was a bit wonky, I am glad it ended so fast. However, I do wonder what other surprises Mahito has in store for them, though it seems that part of the plan might be keeping them engaged rather than really fighting them, considering what he says when mentioning he was on a task.

Things seem to be heading down a hellish path and going down swinging. From moment one, tension has been rising even as not much has happened yet. It does a great job paving the setting for what is to come for the rest of the season. I am insanely excited to see what will happen and the adventures our trio will be encountering along the way as Jujutsu Kaisen rolls along. I am very excited to see more of Choso, though, I loved the glow-up after that trailer (and Gojo? umph… my love for 2D characters continues strong. Especially excited to see this arc animated and have my heart shredded.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episodes "It's Like That", "Evening Festival," and "The Shibuya Incident" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8.5 / 10 Things seem to be heading down a hellish path and going down swinging over the course of "It's Like That", "Evening Festival," and "The Shibuya Incident." From moment one, tension has been rising even as not much has happened (yet). It does a great job paving the setting for what is to come for the rest of the season. I am insanely excited to see what will happen and the adventures our trio will be encountering along the way as Jujutsu Kaisen rolls along. I am very excited to see more of Choso, though, I loved the glow-up after that trailer (and Gojo? umph... my love for 2D characters continues strong. Especially excited to see this arc animated and have my heart shredded.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!