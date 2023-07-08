Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Ep. 1 "Hidden Inventory" Review: Gojo Returns!

Now streaming on Crunchyroll, the second season opener of Jujutsu Kaisen, S02E01: "Hidden Inventory," brings back a younger and cockier Gojo.

The new season of Jujutsu Kaisen is now streaming on Crunchyroll, with the first episode, "Hidden Inventory," bringing back a younger and cockier Gojo. The show started without missing a beat from the first season – just in the past this time. Great to see our favorite blue-eyed boi return along with his killer confidence. A great start to match the hype that's been building heading into the new season.

As always, Jujutsu Kaisen brings us a killer intro and outro. The animation never disappoints, a given that I have grown comfortably accustomed to. While there are funny and silly moments, the episode maintained an air of seriousness and tension so sharp it nearly cut. At first, I was a bit taken aback by the animation, but I love the mix of very simplistic, silly design versus other moments in which everything around was so incredibly detailed. While I enjoyed this portion, I also truly hope that it was an intentional artistic decision.

The episode begins by introducing us to a past version of Suguro Geto talking about the taste of curses and why he chose to be a Jujutsu Sorcerer. Then we cut to a younger Utahime and Mei Mei on their way to a new case: investigate a mansion where many people have gone missing after a horrific incident. I loved how they figured out and break the curse; however, Geto, Gojo, and Shoko show up to help dispose of the curse and the building. Their younger selves were definitely a completely different and freer vibe. Their interactions were pretty funny and did a good job of establishing each of their characters from the beginning while still giving the impression there are underlying issues to be addressed.

After getting to Jujutsu High, Gojo and Geto get assigned a new case directly recommended by Master Tengen, who apparently has to merge with the Plasma Star Vessel every 500 years to not lose his humanity. While Geto takes some time to explain why is this necessary as he could transcend humanity and become a bigger issue or even a powerful curse, it makes me wonder if there will be more we will be finding out about regarding this being. I think mostly how weird it is that a girl is needed as the vessel in order for him to not become a threat. Creep much? Then again, watch me be wrong, and it turns out to be a great being… ahem. Also, can we address how precious Gojo is for making a "Digimon" comparison? Just this brings up the overall score of the episode.

Anyway, their job is to keep the girl who is to become the vessel safe as she is being targeted by other groups, cursed users under "Q," and a religious cult called the Time Vessel Association. It seems they are trying to stop the merger and planning to get rid of the girl. As Geto gets to the room, there is an explosion, but he manages to save her right in time. I have to add that I find Gojo and Geto's interactions very curious, like two sides of the same coin… with one trying to make excuses, but for what? I find it interesting how Gojo calls him out for this. I wonder how much of their past we will get to see and if this is how things start to end.

The best part though was seeing a very special character I have been waiting for. The Time Vessel Association has hired a Zen'in to kill the girl… Someone who has assumed their wife's last name instead: Toji Fushiguro. Insert the fangirl screams. I am definitely looking forward to this season and seeing three characters I really like together in their prime. I am also curious to see where this will lead in the future and if things will take on different meanings after seeing this snippet of their past. It was a very fun episode that highlighted the potential of a great season by setting in motion some early narrative threads that are definitely worth following.

