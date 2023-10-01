Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Ep. 10 Review: Not a Good Time to Be A Human

Jujutsu Kaisen S02E10 "Pandemonium" continues building tension and intensity as it proves harder & harder to be a human as the anime rolls on.

A new episode of Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, "Pandemonium," aired this week, and it was just as intense and did nothing to relieve the feeling of getting our hearts stuck in our throats. This episode felt like the end of a setup as if the real fight is about to begin now. While I have had my gripes with part of the animation in battle, this season so far has done a really good job at building tension and emotions around characters. I have also liked the way the story has been told, jumping through time to get to know Gojo and Geto better, I still feel there was more about both I wish we got to know.

Before going quietly into the Prison Realm Gojo speaks to the real Geto trapped inside his own body, or whatever might be left of him. Turns out the memories trapped within his body react and try choking themselves – bringing up the debate they had discussed before: is the soul just a soul, or is the body an extension of it as well? I will not lie, it was a pretty disturbing visual, considering the glee within fake Geto's eyes and Mahito's. Though nothing changes, and Gojo is now trapped within the Prison Realm which seems to be fighting back to keep Gojo inside with his interference.

On Itadori's end, he tries destroying the item that attached itself to his ear, but Mechamaru explains to him and Mei Mei what he is and what has transpired. Now that Gojo has been trapped, plans have to change because it seems everyone's future is looking pretty bleak. Mei Mei and her brother stay behind to create a safe place for Itadori to make an escape and grab ahold of everyone else to provide the information. However, Itadori being himself he starts yelling out the information in Shibuya in hopes of getting Nanami's attention, and that he does, along with the attention of those who are not so friendly toward Gojo and were waiting for this opportunity to make their own move. It seems Nanami understands the repercussions of Gojo being sealed, not only for them but what it will mean for non-sorcerer humans as well. I am very excited to see Nanami in action again.

Meanwhile, while the Prison Realm is acting up, Geto discovers Mechamaru's gadget and realizes they have not been alone. Mahito proposes a game: killing Itadori, to which Jogo objects, mentioning Sukuna, which was supposed to be the backup plan if Gojo could not be captured. Choso is on Mahito's side, looking to avenge his brother and kill Itadori as well. The rules are set: whoever finds Itadori first does with him as they please, and so Mahito, Choso, and Jogo run out to find the boy. After seeing all sorcerer teams enter the veil, the sense of anxiety just sky-rocketed, and we all know things are just heading south pretty fast, and there is no Gojo to help anyone now. Now everyone has their own fate in their hands and must defend it with their abilities. I am very excited to see the action, but my heart is definitely not ready to see this animation.

In the meantime, fake Geto stays behind to keep an eye on the Prison Realm, and the scene that follows is chillingly creepy – the sisters that Geto had saved make their appearance and try convincing fake Geto to return his dead body after promising he would. News flash, he does not and reminds them to next time make sure a pact is done to ensure it is carried through. I really wanted to punch him right there, I am not going to lie. To me, this scene was very reminiscent of Junji Ito's work. This second season has been a true rollercoaster of emotions, and I have a feeling it is just midway through getting ready to rip our hearts to shreds… and I am here for it.

