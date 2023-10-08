Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen, Review, season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 "Seance": Let the Action Begin!

Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 E11: "Seance" dials up the tension with the appearance of someone we have been wanting to see more of.

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, "Seance," brings up the tension with the appearance of someone we have been wanting more of. Well, the incident at Shibuya has elevated tenfold with Gojo's capture, and all the roaches are starting to come up from under the rug. It seems the real action is just getting started, and without Gojo around, things are much scarier than they seem before.

After taking different paths, Ino, Megumi, and Yuji head over to the barrier that is keeping sorcerers away, and judging by the way it was built and its strength, they realize it was cast by someone from the outside and head over to the biggest tower around. While I wish we would have gotten more Gojo and Geto action, I am very happy to see Megumi and Yuji fighting together again, and it looked great. This time the animation during the fight was pretty good and intense as well. It was great seeing them work well as a team and be able to figure out a perfect plan in the midst of the attack.

Ino, on the other hand, is fighting with the other dude protecting grandma, giving his all not to let Ino interrupt the séance. We see Ino finally in action more and pretty good at it, too— his technique was pretty cool, too. However, none of us imagined what he was really getting himself into. As the séance comes to an end, we see the dude's cursed energy grow, and he turns into none other than Toji… yes, dead Toji Zen'in, who, even though being a major douche, we still love seeing him. I am not quite sure why yet. Anyway, we all knew once we saw that face that things would not end up well for Ino, and a tragic end was met. I kinda liked him, I hate how much this anime makes me feel for characters we will not see again much longer. Why do you keep breaking my heart, Jujutsu Kaisen?

I am also a big fan of how the story has been told so far in chunks of flashbacks in between the action and fights. I loved seeing the repercussions of Satoru Gojo being born had on curse users and the balance that his being alive brought to the world because they would be too fearful of him. First, we saw it with Toji earlier this season, and now with the other two and how they could not kill the boy. Anyway, Toji's doppelganger ins. Yuji and Megumi figure out how to destroy the other dude. And the feeling I get is that we are now just getting started… Especially with all the curses making their way to Yuji. Without Gojo around, I can only imagine things will only progress into chaos.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 "Seance" Let the Action Begin Review by Alejandra Bodden 8 / 10 This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, "Seance," brings up the tension with the appearance of someone we have been wanting more of. Well, the incident at Shibuya has elevated tenfold with Gojo's capture, and all the roaches are starting to come up from under the rug. It seems the real action is just getting started, and without Gojo around, things are much scarier than they seem before.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!