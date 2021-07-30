Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashes Prequel Film Teaser Ahead of December Debut

Fans finally get a first look at the main character for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie in a new teaser released this week. The film will center around the story of Yuta Okkotsu, voiced by the one and only Megumi Ogata (Neon Genesis Evangelion, Cardcaptor Sakura, Yu Yu Hakusho). It was only a few seconds, but I am already so excited- it looks so great and I am so excited to see this arc animated.

The film is set to premiere on December 24th in Japan, and it is a prequel to the current story we have followed on Jujutsu Kaisen. It is the story about Yuta Okkotsu and his childhood friend-turned-curse, Rika. The movie will also feature characters we know– ahem, Gojo Satoru, ahem— and characters we know of but do not really know them yet. The trailer says it is "the origin story of Jujutsu Kaisen" and I am truly hoping we get answers and backstories.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie is based on the manga o the same title, written & illustrated by Gege Akutami, and was serialized in 2017. It became a prequel to the Jujutsu Kaisen anime we all know after the series launched in 2018. Needless to say, Yuta is a loved character and I cannot wait to see his story on the big screen. It looks as promising as much as it looks sad. But don't just take my word for it…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 『劇場版 呪術廻戦 0』特報【12月24日(金)公開】 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BllZmZQ3slE)

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?

