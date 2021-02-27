Jupiter's Legacy Day #957: Millar Shares Frank Quitely Series Sketches

Only days after patient fans learned that Netflix's live-action adaptation of writer Mark Millar and artist Frank Quitely's comic book series Jupiter's Legacy would be hitting their streaming screens on May 7 with a voice-over teaser trailer (no footage?), Millar and Josh Duhamel took part in Saturday's IGN Fan Fest to begin the push for the series' premiere. What turned out to be an unexpected highlight from the discussion (which you can check out below) was Millar presenting three sketches from Quitely based on the series and some of the actors. What follows is a look at those sketches, which include Duhamel's Sheldon Sampson aka The Utopian, Leslie Bibb's (Tag) Grace Sampson aka Lady Liberty, Ben Daniels's (The Crown) Walter Sampson aka Brain-Wave, Andrew Horton's (How to Talk to Girls at Parties) Brandon Sampson, and Tyler Mane's (X-Men) Blackstar.

Here's a look at the conversation from earlier today (courtesy of IGN Fan Fest), with Millar and Duhamel discussing what the series has to say not just about superheroes but also families, what makes it stand out in a crowded content field, and more:

Now here's a look back at the teaser trailer/date announcement video that was released earlier this week for Netflix's Jupiter's Legacy:

Based on the critically-acclaimed Image Comics series from Millar and artist Quitely, Jupiter's Legacy focuses on the world's first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s. In the present day, they are the revered elder guard – while their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents. Josh Duhamel (Transformers), Ben Daniels (The Crown), Leslie Bibb (Tag), Elena Kampouris (Sacred Lies), Andrew Horton (How to Talk to Girls at Parties), Matt Lanter (Timeless), Mike Wade (For the People), Ian Quinlan (Sneaky Pete), Tenika Davis (Big Top Academy), Chase Tang (Slasher), and Tyler Mane (X-Men) star. Steven S. DeKnight (Marvel's Daredevil) serves as executive producer. Sang Kyu Kim (The Walking Dead) serves as showrunner, replacing DeKnight who left the role over "creative differences" in September 2019. Millar's Millarworld Productions is producing.

Duhamel's Sheldon Sampson aka The Utopian is the storied leader of the superhero team The Union. But times have changed, and he doesn't understand the world we live in anymore. Or his own family. Daniels' Walter Sampson aka Brain-Wave is Sheldon's older brother. A man of vast intellect and cunning who, unlike Sheldon, isn't afraid to get his hands dirty. Or bloody. Bibb's Grace Sampson aka Lady Liberty is Sheldon's wife and one of the most powerful heroes on the planet. She doesn't always agree with Sheldon but strives to balance his ideals with the reality of the modern, often violent, world they live in. Kampouris' Chloe Sampson is Grace and Sheldon's daughter. Rejecting everything her parents stand for, Chloe has forged her own hedonistic path far away from them. A path that threatens to go against everything her parents have sworn to protect.

Horton's Brandon Sampson is Grace and Sheldon's son. In training to assume the mantle of The Utopian and become the new leader of The Union, he struggles to live up to his father's mythic legend. Wade's Fitz Small aka The Flare is the heart and soul of The Union. Despite suffering injuries that ended his career as a superhero, he continues to be one of the most valued members of the team. And is often the only thing holding them together in the face of an increasingly hostile world. Lanter's George Hutchence aka Skyfox is Sheldon Sampson's closest friend and ally before turning against him and the rest of his teammates in The Union. Now considered the greatest supervillain in the world, George plots his revenge on the teammates he believes betrayed him. Davis stars as Fitz's daughter, Petra; while Tang stars as super-villain Baryon and Quinlan plays Hutch Hutchence. Mane is taking on the role of Blackstar, one of the series' major "big bads."