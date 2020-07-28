Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Feeding Time Begins This September

Think you know everything there is to know about the "Jurassic Park/World" franchise, huh? What about all of the adventures happening at Jurassic World in-between the films, or other parts of the island? It is a pretty big place, you know. That's how we're approaching Netflix's upcoming 8-episode animated spinoff series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, set to be unleashed on September 18. To mark the occasion, Netflix has released a teaser for the series that we hope finally answers the question we've had for the past 15 films. Exactly how big of a body count and how many jacked-up dinosaurs do people need to see before they decide to stop going there?

Scott Kreamer (Pinky Malinky) and Lane Lueras (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny) serve as showrunners and executive producers. The series is executive produced by franchise creator Steven Spielberg, longtime Spielberg collaborator Frank Marshall, and Jurassic World helmer Colin Trevorrow, with series developer Zack Stentz serving as a consulting producer. Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, and Amblin Entertainment produce.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they'll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they're going to survive.

Paul-Mikél Williams (Westworld) voices resident dinosaur expert Darius, while Jenna Ortega (You) plays social media sensation Brooklynn. Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6) voices self-appointed VIP Kenji, Raini Rodriguez (Where's Waldo?) voices the gregarious and enthusiastic Sammy, and Sean Giambrone (Solar Opposites) voices sensitive and bookish Ben. Rounding out the cast are Kausar Mohammed (Cannon Busters) voicing world-class athlete Yaz, and Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) recurring as camp counselors.