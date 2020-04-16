Justice League Dark, The Shining Show Coming To HBO Max From Bad Robot

Justice League Dark, an offshoot of The Shining, and Duster- an original drama are all coming to HBO Max. In association with J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot production company, the three shows are the first to be set up for the new streaming service. "What an amazing start to our association with the wildly imaginative Bad Robot team under J.J. and Katie [McGrath]," said Kevin Reilly, the chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV. "What could be better than an original J.J. idea and then Warner Bros. letting them loose on iconic I.P. from Stephen King and the D.C. Universe and to provide more must-have programming on HBO Max." The news was first reported by Variety.

Justice League Dark Series Finally Real

A Justice League Dark show/film has been in the works for years and years now since the team was introduced during the New 52 run of comics in 2011. The team consists of mostly magic and mystical characters with Swamp Thing thrown in for good measure, as they explore those corners of the D.C. Universe. An animated feature was released as part of the D.C. Comics W.B. Animated film series. No word on a creative team yet, but there will be a ton of anticipation for sure.

Overlook Will Explore The Hotel From The Shining

In one of the cooler announcements made this year, a new series titled Overlook will "explore the untold stories of The Overlook Hotel" from classic The Shining and last year's excellent Doctor Sleep. Bad Robot will produce along with Stephen King, reuniting the group responsible for Castle Rock on Hulu again. The possibilities are endless for this one, although one thing I would stress is not to turn it into a "monster-of-the-week" style show about the hotel's ghosts. That goes for Justice League Dark as well.

Duster Is A Southern-Based Crime Series

Duster is an original drama co-written by Abrams and LaToya Morgan (The Walking Dead), and the series is "set in the 1970's Southwest" and "explores the life of a getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate." Don't need to go any further than that; I am sold. Hopefully, it is just a straight-forward crime series with no supernatural elements. All three series have no current premiere date on HBO Max, but likely Justice League Dark would be first. All three shows are a part of the mega-deal Abrams and Bad Robot entered into with Warner Bros. last year. We will keep you posted as more info comes along.