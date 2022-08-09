Justified: FX Revival Filming Deals with "Incendiary Device" Incident

For the second time in less than a month, real-life violence has impacted production on FX Network's upcoming Timothy Olyphant-starring Justified: City Primeval. While filming in Chicago's South Loop area on Monday night, an individual or individuals threw what law enforcement described as an "incendiary device" toward the set. Local news WLS-TV reports that the device did not explode and that no one was hurt, with police investigating the incident but no arrests at this time. Less than three weeks prior, production was halted following an incident where two cars whose drivers were engaged in a gunfight broke through the production's barricades. Following that incident, added layers of security were reportedly added by Sony Pictures TV. Along with Olyphant, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird), and Vivian Olyphant.

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the new series finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

Ellis will play formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, who has every intention of representing her client, Clement Mansell, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. Holbrook will portray Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Clemens is on board as Sandy, Mansell's girlfriend. Hall's Sweety is a local bar owner and musician who has been known to run a scam or two. Ireland's Maureen is a Detroit cop. Butz plays Norbert, a Detroit detective. Williams has been cast as Wendell, another Detroit detective. Finally, Vivian Olyphant will play the same role as Raylan's offspring.

Dave Andron & Michael Dinner will write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing). Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series. "'Justified' was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard's work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost, and the entire team of producers, writers, directors, and cast," said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. "To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling. I want to thank our showrunners Dave and Michael, and their fellow executive producers Tim, Graham, Sarah, and Carl, the Elmore Leonard estate as well as our partners at Sony Pictures Television, for making this possible."