Justified: FX Teasers Spotlight Raylan Givens & "City Primeval" Cast

FX's teasers reintroduce U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens & spotlight the main players in Dave Andron & Michael Dinner's Justified: City Primeval.

Up until now, a good chunk of what we've seen so far for Dave Andron & Michael Dinner's Justified: City Primeval has focused on the two forces of nature that are ready to collide in less than three weeks: U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) and Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook). But now, the spotlight is being widened a whole lot as we get teasers highlighting the rest of the cast in what might be the best promotional move for the returning series yet. In less than five minutes, we get a much better sense of just some of the potential dramatic conflicts that might come into play. But best of all? It's a great primer to have so that we can keep our "City Primeval" scorecard up-to-date.

Here's a look at our major players on both sides of the law (and some who straddle the line between both), beginning with a look at where Olyphant's Raylan is at this point in his life and career:

A Look at What's to Come with Justified: City Primeval

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the series return finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.

A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook), a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the "City Primeval" alive.

Along with Olyphant, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird), and Vivian Olyphant. Dave Andron & Michael Dinner write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing). Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series. FX's Justified: City Primeval is set to hit screens on July 18th.

