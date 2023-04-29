Justified: Raylan Givens Uses Dewey to Let Boyd Know He's Back With Justified: City Primeval hitting this year, Timothy Olyphant's U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens uses Dewey to send a bloody message to Boyd.

With Timothy Olyphant's U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens making his long-awaited return in Dave Andron & Michael Dinner's Justified: City Primeval later this year, FX Networks has been doing a great job of releasing key moments from the original series to help set the mood for the Raylan's return later this year. In the following clip from S01E01 "Fire in the Hole" (directed by Michael Dinner with teleplay by Graham Yost), Raylan has a run-in with Dewey (Damon Herriman). Any guesses as to who ends up on the losing end of that one? After taking his gun and his pride, Raylan gives Dewey a crash course in proper etiquette before softening up Dewey's face on his steering wheel and then letting him go to send a bloody message to Boyd (Walton Goggins) that Raylan's back in town.

Here's a look at Raylan offering a crash course in proper respect, followed by what we know so far about FX Network's Justified: City Primeval (expected to hit screens this summer):

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the series return finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook), a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the "City Primeval" alive. Now, here's a look at that "Coming Soon" trailer released by FX Networks:

Along with Olyphant, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird), and Vivian Olyphant. Dave Andron & Michael Dinner will write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing). Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series.