Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, Kaiju No. 8
Kaiju No. 8 Collector's Blu-Ray Coming in December From Crunchyroll
Here's a look at Crunchyroll's Blu-ray lineup for December 2025, including a Kaiju No. 8 collector's edition Blu-ray box set and more.
Article Summary
- Crunchyroll releases Kaiju No. 8 Season 1 Collector's Edition Blu-ray with exclusive gifts this December
- Limited Edition includes a glow-in-the-dark box, art cards, acrylic standee, and a 160-page art book
- Re:ZERO Season 1 Director’s Cut arrives in a SteelBook with new box art and a 119-page art book
- Additional December Crunchyroll Blu-rays feature exclusive gifts from Black Butler, Spice and Wolf, and more
As Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8 comes to an end later this month, fans can look forward to celebrating the holidays with Kaiju No. 8 Season 1 on Blu-ray on December 9th, 2025, from Crunchyroll. Releasing as a monstrous Blu-ray collection, the Kaiju No. 8 Season 1 Limited Edition set is packaged in a stunning glow-in-the-dark box with a special slip cover, which will include a glow-in-the-dark acrylic standee of the titular Kaiju No. 8; five art character cards featuring Kafka, Reno, Kikoru, Hoshina, and Mina; a metal-finish art card featuring Kaiju No. 8; and a top secret 160-page art book containing Japanese staff interviews, concept art, storyboards, and more. Both the standard and limited edition releases will also include Promo Videos, Music Videos, and Textless Opening and Ending Songs videos.
Kaiju No. 8 Season 1
In a world plagued by creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Defense Force. He makes a promise to enlist with his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Soon, life takes them in separate ways. While employed cleaning up after Kaiju battles, Kafka meets Reno Ichikawa. Reno's determination to join the Defense Force reawakens Kafka's promise to join Mina and protect humanity.
Kaiju No. 8 Season 1 – Limited Edition Exclusives
Kaiju No. 8 Acrylic Standee
5 Standard Art Cards
1 Metal-Finish Art Card
160-Page Art Book
Kaiju No. 8 Season 1 – Special Features
Promo Videos
Music Videos
Textless Opening and Ending Songs
Crunchyroll will be releasing the director's cut of Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 1 for the first time ever as a special SteelBook release on December 9. This special home video release will include all-new box art and a 119-page art book, which includes episode details, character bios, setting art, and more!
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 1 – Director's Cut
Natsuki Subaru, an ordinary high school student, is on his way home from the convenience store when he finds himself transported to another world. As he's lost and confused in a new world where he doesn't even know left from right, the only person to reach out to him was a beautiful girl with silver hair. Determined to repay her somehow for saving him from his own despair, Subaru agrees to help the girl find something she's looking for…
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 1 – Director's Cut – Exclusives
-
- 119- Page Art Book
Crunchyroll December Blu-Ray Lineup
Additional Crunchyroll Blu-ray releases this December will come packaged with special gifts, perfect for the holiday season, including Black Butler -Public School Arc- with a double-sided bookmark with Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian; Spice and Wolf: MERCHANT MEETS THE WISE WOLF Season 1 Part 2 with an art card featuring Holo the Wise Wolf; KONOSUBA – God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Season 3 with three character art cards highlighting Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness; and Tower of God: Workshop Battle Season 2 Part 2 in a SteelBook that includes four character art cards with Khun, Endorsi, Hwaryun, and Yuri.
DECEMBER 2, 2025
- Black Butler -Public School Arc- – Blu-ray
- Spice and Wolf: MERCHANT MEETS THE WISE WOLF Season 1 Part 2 – Blu-ray
DECEMBER 9, 2025
- Kaiju No. 8 Season 1 – Limited Edition – Blu-ray
- Kaiju No. 8 Season 1 – Blu-ray
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 1 – Director's Cut – Blu-ray (SteelBook)
DECEMBER 16, 2025
- KONOSUBA – God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Season 3 – Blu-ray/DVD Combo
- Tower of God: Workshop Battle Season 2 Part 2 – Blu-ray (SteelBook)
- Tower of God: Workshop Battle Season 2 Part 2 – Blu-ray