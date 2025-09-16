Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, Kaiju No. 8

Kaiju No. 8 Collector's Blu-Ray Coming in December From Crunchyroll

Here's a look at Crunchyroll's Blu-ray lineup for December 2025, including a Kaiju No. 8 collector's edition Blu-ray box set and more.

Article Summary Crunchyroll releases Kaiju No. 8 Season 1 Collector's Edition Blu-ray with exclusive gifts this December

Limited Edition includes a glow-in-the-dark box, art cards, acrylic standee, and a 160-page art book

Re:ZERO Season 1 Director’s Cut arrives in a SteelBook with new box art and a 119-page art book

Additional December Crunchyroll Blu-rays feature exclusive gifts from Black Butler, Spice and Wolf, and more

As Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8 comes to an end later this month, fans can look forward to celebrating the holidays with Kaiju No. 8 Season 1 on Blu-ray on December 9th, 2025, from Crunchyroll. Releasing as a monstrous Blu-ray collection, the Kaiju No. 8 Season 1 Limited Edition set is packaged in a stunning glow-in-the-dark box with a special slip cover, which will include a glow-in-the-dark acrylic standee of the titular Kaiju No. 8; five art character cards featuring Kafka, Reno, Kikoru, Hoshina, and Mina; a metal-finish art card featuring Kaiju No. 8; and a top secret 160-page art book containing Japanese staff interviews, concept art, storyboards, and more. Both the standard and limited edition releases will also include Promo Videos, Music Videos, and Textless Opening and Ending Songs videos.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 1

In a world plagued by creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Defense Force. He makes a promise to enlist with his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Soon, life takes them in separate ways. While employed cleaning up after Kaiju battles, Kafka meets Reno Ichikawa. Reno's determination to join the Defense Force reawakens Kafka's promise to join Mina and protect humanity.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 1 – Limited Edition Exclusives

Kaiju No. 8 Acrylic Standee

5 Standard Art Cards

1 Metal-Finish Art Card

160-Page Art Book

Kaiju No. 8 Season 1 – Special Features

Promo Videos

Music Videos

Textless Opening and Ending Songs

Crunchyroll will be releasing the director's cut of Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 1 for the first time ever as a special SteelBook release on December 9. This special home video release will include all-new box art and a 119-page art book, which includes episode details, character bios, setting art, and more!

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 1 – Director's Cut

(Official Series Trailer)

Natsuki Subaru, an ordinary high school student, is on his way home from the convenience store when he finds himself transported to another world. As he's lost and confused in a new world where he doesn't even know left from right, the only person to reach out to him was a beautiful girl with silver hair. Determined to repay her somehow for saving him from his own despair, Subaru agrees to help the girl find something she's looking for…

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 1 – Director's Cut – Exclusives

119- Page Art Book



Crunchyroll December Blu-Ray Lineup

Additional Crunchyroll Blu-ray releases this December will come packaged with special gifts, perfect for the holiday season, including Black Butler -Public School Arc- with a double-sided bookmark with Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian; Spice and Wolf: MERCHANT MEETS THE WISE WOLF Season 1 Part 2 with an art card featuring Holo the Wise Wolf; KONOSUBA – God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Season 3 with three character art cards highlighting Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness; and Tower of God: Workshop Battle Season 2 Part 2 in a SteelBook that includes four character art cards with Khun, Endorsi, Hwaryun, and Yuri.

DECEMBER 2, 2025

DECEMBER 9, 2025

DECEMBER 16, 2025

