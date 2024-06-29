Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Kaiju No. 8, manga, streaming

Kaiju No. 8 Season Finale Crashes Crunchyroll This Weekend

Kaiju No. 8, the hit anime series about fighting giant monsters and so much more, sees its season finale hit Crunchyroll this weekend.

The season finale of the hit monster-fighting anime series Kaiju No. 8 premieres on Saturday this week. It's one of the most eagerly anticipated anime series premiering this year. In case you don't know, the series is about fighting giant monsters—or, to be more accurate, dai kaiju, since "dai" means "big" or "giant" in Japanese. With the season wrapping up this week, let's take a look back at a reminder of what the season was all about.

In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them."Let's wipe out them together." Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specializes in cleaning up the aftermath of giant monster battles. Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise.,. until he becomes… Kaiju No. 8!

So, weak fighter Kafka ends up infused with the powers of a kaiju by accident and becomes the "Kaiju No. 8" of the title. This is adapted from a currently-running Shonen manga, after all, so Kafka has to learn to control his transformation into a post-human monster warrior and also get a grip on his power so he can help the Defense Force fight an escalating invasion of dai kaiju in Japan. Got it? Good. If not, all you need to know is the series is all about "FIGHT KAIJU! PUNCH KAIJU! SLASH KAIJU WITH SAMURA SWORDS! SHOOT BIG HOLES IN KAIJU! KILL KAIJU! ALL WITH THE POWER OF FRIENDSHIP AND BIG-ASS WEAPONS!"

So, how does this season end? Here's where you find out, and the story probably doesn't end here since the manga is still going. If nothing else, the anime will drive more fans to read the manga, which might lead to more seasons of the anime being produced to adapt the manga. That's how the manga-anime-manga cycle works, and it has worked very well for decades now.

The hit anime series is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

