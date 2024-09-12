Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Kaitlin Olson

Kaitlin Olson on "Always Sunny" Success Story, Working with McElhenney

Kaitlin Olson (High Potential) on why It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is still a success and working with her husband, Rob McElhenney.

You know the policy around here when it comes to FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Not only do we support the record-breaking and greatest sitcom of all time, but we also do whatever we can to support their other projects. For this go-around, we had Olson checking in with ABC's Good Morning America (GMA) to promote her upcoming series, High Potential. During the interview, Olson shared what she thought were some of the keys to the show having as long of a run as it has and how she feels about working with McElhenney on the series for so long.

Noting that the people of Philadelphia "are our biggest cheerleaders," Olson shared why she believes the show is still as popular as ever – and why she continues to enjoy coming back. "I mean, I'm married to the showrunner so… but I would say it anyway. I think that the writing on this show is so spectacular. I feel I'm in such good hands – and doing a satire, we have a lot of fodder – like there's a lot… the world presents us a lot of things to write about and satirize, so that's great. And we also only do eight episodes a season now, so it was important to us to be able to do eight really great episodes and not like 20 where some of them might be okay," she explained.

As for working with husband and co-star McElhenney for so long, Olson not only still enjoys it but wishes they could work together more. "It's the best. We're in production for two months out of the year, and we get to, like, just be with each other, and I fell in love with him on that show, so I love watching him in his element. And he's a big fan of mine, so we have a good time," Olson shared. "It's very funny because our characters hate each other and we're so mean to each other, so that's really fun, yeah. I love it. I love it. I would do it year-round if I could – he's fun," the "Always Sunny" star added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!