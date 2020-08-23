Karrion Kross Injured During Takeover XXX, NXT UK Set to Return

Karrion Kross suffered a separated shoulder during his main event bout against Keith Lee at NXT Takeover XXX last night. Triple H revealed the news after the event ended. Kross was able to finish the match and even win the NXT Championship after dominating Lee. Late Saturday Night, WWE released a press release about the injury on WWE.com.

Karrion Kross captured the NXT Championship from Keith Lee at TakeOver XXX, and he did it after sustaining a shoulder injury, WWE.com has learned. WWE medical staff confirmed that Kross sustained a separated acromioclavicular joint during his battle with The Limitless One. Despite the injury, a determined Kross took down the champion, showing incredible toughness by lifting Lee up for a devastating Doomsday Saito off the middle rope to claim the NXT Championship. Kross will have an MRI on Monday to determine the full extent of the injury.

We should find out on Monday whether Kross will need to take time off to recover, but the injury can take anywhere from two to twelve weeks to heal. In a worst-case scenario, one would think Kross might need to vacate the title he just won, but if it's the best-case scenario, WWE can probably work around it.

In other news that happened during NXT Takeover XXX, WWE announced the return of NXT UK with a video package during the event. The show has been absent from the WWE Network for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, but we now know it will return on September 17th. Watch the video teaser below.