Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Katseye

KATSEYE on Grammys Performance, Super Bowl LX Ad; Tease New Music

On NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the members of KATSEYE discussed the Grammys, their upcoming Super Bowl LX ad, and more.

Only days after making headlines with their performance at the 68th Grammy Awards, the Grammy-nominated pop group KATSEYE (Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung) made their way to late-night on Wednesday night, checking in with Jimmy Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Along with discussing their experience as both Grammy nominees and performers, the members of KATSEYE discussed getting advice from the Spice Girls' Mel C before their first-ever show – and yes, they dropped a big tease regarding upcoming new music.

The group was joined by Ethan Hawke and Myles Garrett, with the show also including a musical performance by Nick Jonas. Here's a look at the released images, with the main interview above. But that's not all, because KATSEYE also had some things to say about their upcoming Super Bowl LX ad…

In the following two clips, the group discusses their upcoming State Farm ad for Super Bowl LX with Danny McBride, Keegan-Michael Key, and Hailee Steinfeld, answers some fan-submitted questions, and shows off a little of their dance from the big-game ad. Then, we've included the teaser that State Farm released, offering more of what KATSEYE has to offer on Sunday:

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Showrunner Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!