Kevin Can F**k Himself: AMC Series Ending Run with Season 2

A little more than three months after the news that AMC Networks has renewed Valerie Armstrong's Annie Murphy starrer Kevin Can F**k Himself for Season 2, the other shoe dropped when TVLine reported exclusively that the series will end its run with its 8-episode second season. Created by Armstrong and executive produced by Rashida Jones & Will McCormack (Claws) via Le Train Train, the second season of the AMC and AMC+ series is expected to premiere sometime in 2022.

"We're so grateful to AMC for giving a home to our weird little show," said Armstrong back in August when news of the series' return was announced. "Creating the first season of 'Kevin Can F**K Himself' and getting to tell this story has been the joy of my life. We couldn't be more thrilled to be stuck in Worcester with Allison for another year." Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, added, "It's Kevin's world, Allison's just living in it. Or is she? This series was built on a novel and unique concept, and the creative team on both sides of the camera, led by Valerie and Annie, delivered a highly entertaining first season that really got people talking and rooting for the sitcom wife as never before. We are excited to see this talented team move from the finale's cliffhanger and continue Allison's journey, pushing the bounds of conventional storytelling every step of the way."

Kevin Can F**K Himself follows the story of Allison McRoberts (Murphy), a woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical Sitcom Wife. She's beautiful and can take a joke (though she's usually the butt of them). And she's married to a guy who must've won some sort of marriage lottery, because she looks the way she does and he's… funny. But what happens when we follow Allison out of her husband's domain? When she finally wakes up to—and revolts against—the injustices in her life? Kevin Can F**K Himself breaks television convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism to make us ask: "who and what have we been laughing at all of these years?"

The series also stars Mary Hollis Inboden (The Real O'Neals) as Patty O'Connor, Allison's tough, glass-half-empty neighbor who hides an intelligence and dissatisfaction that bonds her to Allison; Eric Petersen (Kirstie) as the protagonist husband Kevin McRoberts, Allison's husky and "lovable" man-child; Alex Bonifer (Superstore) as Neil O'Connor, the football-loving, beer-swilling, dim-bulb best friend of Kevin; Brian Howe (Chicago Fire) as Pete McRoberts, Kevin's father with a regressive sense of humor; and Raymond Lee (Here and Now) as Sam Park, a clean-cut, former Worcesterite who has a history with Allison. Kevin Can F**K Himself is created by Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49, SEAL Team) and executive producers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack through Le Train Train (Claws, A to Z). Craig DiGregorio (Shrill) serves as showrunner and executive producer.