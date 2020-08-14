Kevin Nash, Dave Bautista Shoot on Donald Trump's Desperation

WWE stars Kevin Nash and Dave Bautista formed an unlikely tag team on Twitter Friday to take on fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump. Big Sexy and The Animal attacked Trump for being "rattled" and "desperate" in his quest to win the big blowoff match for his feud with Joe Biden at November's election show.

"Wow @realDonaldTrump you're rattled," said Nash, cutting a promo on the president on Twitter. "Lying increasing 3 fold. You're losing and badly and trying to now make up excuses why. The Covid virus beat your ass and your to stubborn to listen to your corner. Senator Harris was born in Oakland. That in California, which is in America."

Bautista agreed, quoting Nash's tweet and cutting a promo of his own. "And so desperate he's willing to kill the whole damn United States Postal Service!" said Bautista. "That's insanity! Save the confederate flag/statues/names on military bases but kill the USPS to stop mail-in voting. I mean how unamerican does a president have to be?! #SaveUSPS #SaveThePostOffice"

Almost immediately, Trump marks came after Nash on Twitter, telling him to stick to wrestling. However, Nash responded, "I'm retired, I'm now a political pundit," and "I've already explained I'm a political pundit. Imagine being only one of eight wrestlers to be inducted into the Hall of Fame twice on a string of one-star matches. Kind of like Salinger and that one book."

Nash went on to shoot on Trump for his paranoia, tweeting, "I just don't understand if you lose the general election by 2.86 million votes but won the Presidential nomination. Why worry about the historical average of .ooo6 false ballots in any given year?" Bautista, for his part, put over a tweet by former President Barack Obama which itself put over the post office, saying, "I wish I could retweet's this a thousand times #SaveThePostOffice" Bautista then did his best to sell Bernie Sanders merch by asking fans to support the politician on ActBlue.