Kevin Nash to Donald Trump: Don't Go Out Like a Bitch

Former WWE, WCW, and TNA wrestler Big Sexy Kevin Nash is giving Dave Bautista a run for his money when it comes to cutting shoot promos on his fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer, President Donald Trump, on Twitter. Nash had some advice for the president in response to his strategy of being a sore loser who can't take an L: "don't go out like a bitch."

Nash responded to one of President Trump's tweets alleging widespread election fraud with no evidence, a tweet which has now been deleted, to say: "@realDonaldTrump Mr. President you came into office like a beast. Don't go out like a bitch. Let the vote be counted and move on."

Big Sexy has stepped up his attacks on President Trump just as the president has stepped up his attacks on American democracy. Nash responded to another tweet by Trump disingenuously pretending not to understand why Joe Biden's vote counts have gone up as mail-in ballots are counted by explaining, "No. Your brilliant orders to not us[e] the mail in or drop box option during a pandemic will be your demise. You never understood the psychological effects of the virus. For that matter how to at least appear to care about anything or one besides yourself."

As the count continues to roll in from the election, it looks less and less likely that President Trump can make a comeback. However, he shows no signs of being willing to concede defeat. Maybe there's another lesson he could take from Kevin Nash on that subject…

