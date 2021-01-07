Kevin Nash Wants Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley to Resign Over Coup Attempt

Former WWE wrestler and movie star Big Sexy Kevin Nash took aim at fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump in the wake of Trump sending a mob of his moronic but dangerous supporters to the United States Capitol Building to commit acts of violence and vandalism in an effort to pressure members of Congress to help Trump reverse the election he lost by millions of votes mostly due to his own lack of self-discipline. Nash called for Trump to be removed from office for inciting the mob and also called on Trump's allies in the Senate, such as Senator Ted Cruz and Senator Josh Howley, to resign in disgrace for backing the president's false claims of election fraud that have riled his gullible base for months.

"Trump should be removed from office," Nash tweeted Wednesday. "Cruz and Hawley should resign. This was an attempted coup. You lost,turned Georgia blue. GOP needs to distance themselves from those who committed treason today. Pence should be acting President until charges can be pressed."

"I hope our government sees today as the beginning of this attack of our country," Nash added later that day. "Alt Right have taken their first step to control America. Trump is behind this coup. Treason charges need to be charged tomorrow. Video,photos and facial recognition used against the accomplishes."

In the wake of his most recent actions, Trump faces a growing coalition of current and former professional wrestlers calling for his removal. Joining stalwart anti-Trump wrestlers like Nash, Mick Foley, and Dave Bautista, former Minnesota Governor Jesse "The Body" Ventura threw his support behind calls to arrest Trump and everyone involved in the coup attempt. Failing to join the wrestlers criticizing the president is WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. McMahon has tried to keep WWE distanced from Trump during his presidency, though McMahon's support of Trump through financial donations to his campaign make his affinity for Trump as plainly obvious as the effects of generations of incest in the DNA of the Trump supporters who raided the Capitol on Wednesday.