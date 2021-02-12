Kevin Pereira, Adam Sessler, Frosk & Ovilee May Join G4 Relaunch

Interim G4 CEO Jerry_XL promised G4 fans that he and Austin Creed aka Xavier Woods would have some major news to announce on Friday on who would be joining Woods when the relaunch launches this Summer. And while the names and faces are ones that shouldn't come as too much of a surprise if you've been following things over the past few weeks, but on Friday it was made official: Adam Sessler (X-Play), Kevin Pereira (Attack of the Show!), and Frosk and Ovilee May (The BLEEP Esports Show) are now officially on "Team G4"- and with the news comes the tease that this is just the first wave of talent coming aboard before this summer's return.

Here's a look at the official announcement- and make sure to stay tuned later today for more B4G4-related content on the Attack of the Show!, X-Play, and The BLEEP Esports Show YouTube channels later today:

As we mentioned earlier, Summer 2021 is going to be a big one for G4… but it's a long road between now and then so what are viewers supposed to do? How about helping them with the relaunch? Because before G4 becomes G4, viewers can be a part of B4G4. In fact, just by reading this and watching the video above? You'll be in B4G4 before you know about B4G4. Here, watch this while we stop our eyes from bleeding:

Yup, you read that right. B4G4 is a weekly content series that will air on G4's YouTube and Twitch channels leading up to the official launch date. Fans can offer their thoughts on the content via G4's Reddit community, allowing them to have a direct say in the formation of the new network. Viewers can expect a wide variety of content, including original sketch comedy, game reviews, talent collaborations, music parodies, a G4 take on esports, and more. But wait! There's more! G4's #G4NeedsTalent campaign will continue scouting out new talent for the relaunch, giving those in consideration opportunities to both host on-air as well produce off-air and be a part of a writing team.