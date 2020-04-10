Killing Eve Clip Recaps Eve and Villanelle's Two Season Backstory

Fans have only another 48 hours or so to go before BBC America and AMC's Killing Eve eases its way back into their lives, bringing Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle's (Jodie Comer) deadly passive-aggressive (with an emphasis on "aggressive") tango back a little earlier than expected. Set for Sunday, April 12, the new season finds our dynamic duo apart and moving on with their lives. While that would seem fine on the surface, there are two shadows waiting in the wings, ready to disrupt both of their worlds. The lesser-of-two-evils would be a killing that lights the fuse by drawing Eve and Villanelle close to each other's radars. The bigger problem? Villanelle's sense of peace is based on her belief that Eve is very much dead.

Unfortunately for our unique hitwoman, Eve had different thoughts on the whole dying thing so there's no way that won't be an issue. Now, if you're new to the series then you might be wondering how things got to be where they are. With two days to go, you could binge the two seasons and be ready for the third. But even being under home lockdown doesn't mean you have the time to spend large chunks of hours catching up. Thankfully, the fine folks at BBC America have put together a look back at the first two seasons that gave each of our "wonder twins" a chance to vent some serious season-ending frustration out on one another (which has us wondering over who's going to be in the crosshairs at the end of this season).

BBC America and AMC's Killing Eve season 3 also stars Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter franchise), Kim Bodnia (The Witcher), Harriet Walter (Succession), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), and Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding). Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter franchise), and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day) also star. British writer Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead) serves as lead writer and executive producer, with Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, and Oh also serving as executive producers, and Nigel Watson serving as producer. Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America and distributed by Endeavor Content.