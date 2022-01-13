Killing Eve Season 4 Ups Camille Cottin to Series Regular; 3 More Cast

When BBC America's Killing Eve returns on February 27 (February 20 on AMC+ and February 28 on AMC) with a two-episode premiere, it's Eve (Sandra Oh) who's on the hunt for revenge and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) who's looking for a more peaceful life. Does anyone else get the feeling that their paths are going to cross again as they run into some serious troubles along the way? We also know that Carolyn's (Fiona Shaw) continued digging into The Twelve will get real, Hélène (Camille Cottin) will be looking to respond to Rhian (Alexandra Roach) being taken off the board, and that Konstantin (Kim Bodnia)… is still missing in action. On Thursday, we learned some more important casting news intel that finds Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts) and Robert Gilbert (The Tragedy of Macbeth) joining as series regulars, with Marie-Sophie Ferdane (I Am Not An Easy Man) on board in a recurring role. In addition, Cottin's Hélène will be promoted to a series regular.

Vasan's Pam is a young & new assassin-in-training, an outsider whose work in the family funeral business was solace for her despite her bully of a brother. Gilbert's Yusuf is ex-army, a warm and charismatic alpha bad boy who works with Eve and helps her on her mission of revenge. Ferdane's Gunn is an assassin with even more issues than Villanelle (wow!). With only a little more than a month to go until the series returns, BBC America released a teaser that offered a quick look back at some very bad behavior before teasing the future, with the final season set to show that "Actions Have Consequences":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Killing Eve Season 4 Teaser | BBC America & AMC+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wp9aMQmcKWs)

And here's a look back at the original compilation teaser that was released to announce the series return:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Killing Eve Season 4 Tease: Compilation | BBC America & AMC+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_lTbb5-vrI)

Laura Neal (Sex Education) is on board as lead writer and executive producer for the fourth season. Oh, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Gina Mingacci, and Damon Thomas will executive produce- with Endeavor Content financing and distributing. "Eve and Villanelle, having left each other in total turmoil on Tower Bridge at the end of season 3, are thrown into season 4 trying to figure out what they mean to each other and what their lives now stand for," executive producer Gentle told EW in a recent interview. "And while Carolyn has shot a man in cold blood, she is trying to find out who is responsible for the hit on her son. This one is going to be a lot more personal and passionate than the seasons before."

At the time the news of the fourth & final season was announced, Oh explained, "Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve's remarkable mind soon. I'm so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season." Comer concurred, adding, "Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who've supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it's not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember."