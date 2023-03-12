Doctor Who: Tennant, Henry in New Red Nose Day Teaser; More To Come? Doctor Who star David Tennant & Sir Lenny Henry are in the latest Red Nose Day 2023 teaser, but will they be in a 60th anniversary sketch?

Yesterday, we shared a look at Doctor Who star David Tennant (yup, our Fourteenth Doctor) getting the word out about this Friday's Red Nose Day 2023. Considering he's co-hosting the event with Paddy McGuinness, Zoe Ball, Joel Dommett, and AJ Odudu, it only makes sense that Tennant would don not only this year's new red nose but also his Doctor's garb. And while nothing official has been released, we can't help but keep our fingers crossed for some surprise Doctor Who goodness. For this go-around, Tennant is back promoting the fundraising initiative with a new trailer – but this time, he's brought actor, comedian & writer Sir Lenny Henry along for the ride. Since we already have Tennant in full-on "Doctor Who" mode and we know Henry's past connections with the long-running BBC series, how can we not hope for a 60th-anniversary sketch starring the pair? We know that they've appeared together in a series of promo images for the event – is that foreshadowing of something more? A lot of folks are assuming it's a done deal – we'll find out on Friday!

Here's a look at a full trailer for Red Nose Day 2023 with Tennant and Henry, followed by a look back at everything you need to know about being a part of the charitable event:

And here's a look back at the previously-released promo for Red Nose Day 2023, followed by a look back at Matt Smith's appearance during the 2011 edition of the charity event and a rundown of what viewers can expect on March 17th:

"The Traitors": In a special parody of the hit psychological gameshow, The Traitors, a star-studded roundtable gathers to decide who should be banished. Claudia Winkleman (played by Dawn French) assembles the celebrity 'Faithful' and 'Traitors' for a discussion full of twists and turns. Which famous faces will be under the cloaks, and who will be revealed as the ultimate Traitor?

"Ghosts": Hit BBC sitcom Ghosts is back with a "spook-tacular" special for Red Nose Day, and they have a surprise guest… none other than global superstar Kylie Minogue! When Kylie and her manager (played by Tanya Moodie) arrive at Button House to see if it's a suitable concert venue, the ghosts get the shock of their (after) lives.

"Love Island": TONIGHT on Love Island, Comic Relief turns up the heat and the laughs by sending an unexpected BOMBSHELL into the villa. Expect Maya Jama slow-mos, sarcastic quips from Iain Stirling, and a romantic trip to the hideaway.

"Eurovision – The Audition Tapes": In this special sketch, the UK may have found its Eurovision entrant for this year, but before the big night, our panel (Graham Norton, Lulu, and Sam Ryder) will have to sit through aspiring celebrity auditions… of varying quality.

"Baldrick's Bedtime Story for Comic Relief": We'll see the exclusive return of one of the nation's most beloved comedy characters – Baldrick – as he reads his very own 'Blackadder' Bedtime Story.

For more details, including prizes that viewers can win, additional programs that will tie into the evening, and more, head on over to the BBC's main press site for the event here. "Red Nose Day 2023" is a BBC Studios Entertainment Production for the BBC, commissioned by Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted. The Executive Producers for BBC Studios are Peter Davey and Colin Hopkins, with the Commissioning Editor for the BBC being Katie Taylor.

"If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we've got plenty more surprises on the way! The path to Ncuti's Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger, and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, and why? We're giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!" Davies shared in a statement when the first teaser was released, confirming the Doctor's new "lineage." Now, here's a look at the new logo for the long-running show's new era: