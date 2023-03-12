Arrowverse, Doctor Who, SNL, James Gunn & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Star Trek: Picard, Bob's Burgers, James Gunn/Wonder Woman/Superman, Arrowverse, Doctor Who, and more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Fletcher with "Becky's So Hot," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, FOX's Bob's Burgers, James Gunn/Wonder Woman/Superman, AMC's Lucky Hank, FOX's The Great North, The CW's Superman & Lois, NBC's The Blacklist, Marc Guggenheim/Arrowverse, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, BBC's Doctor Who, Netflix's Stranger Things, Showtime's Yellowjackets, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Marc Guggenheim/Arrowverse, Doctor Who, SNL, James Gunn/Superman/Wonder Woman & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, March 12, 2023:

SNL Monologue Reunites Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Co-Star Fred Armisen

Saturday Night Live Returns April 1st: Quinta Brunson & Lil Yachty

Star Trek: Picard Star Todd Stashwick on Shaw/Jean-Luc Mic Drop Moment

My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 23 Review: Saving Deku From Himself

James Gunn: DC Studios Wants Wonder Woman in More DCU Animation

The Great North Season 2 Episode 14 Review: A Tale of Two Sausages

Bob's Burgers Season 13 Episode 14 Review: Mud Stains & Maxi-Pads

Lucky Hank Season 1 E01 Preview Images; Meet Railton College's Faculty

Superman & Lois Season 3 Ep. 3 "In Cold Blood" Overview Released

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 3 Preview: Red's In a Gift-Giving Mood

Marc Guggenheim on Reactions to Arrowverse, DCU, Gunn/Safran Comments

Fear the Walking Dead: Domingo Honors Dickens in Heartfelt IG Post

James Gunn Puts to Rest More Superman: Legacy Casting Misinformation

AEW Fight Forever Runs Into Another Hurdle From… GCW?

Doctor Who: David Tennant's 14th Doctor Kicks Off Red Nose Day Teaser

Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown Ready to "Create Stories Myself"

Yellowjackets Season 2 Cast Teases Something "Wow" About Episode 2

AEW Rampage: Another Action-Packed Episode That Was Just So Unfair

Superman & Lois Stars Hoechlin, Tulloch Offer Season 3 Filming Updates

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Ep. 9 Preview Sees Deals Made, Tolls Paid

Doctor Who Timey-Wimey Stories Work Best When They're Kept Simple

Daredevil, Red Dwarf, Picard, Wednesday & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.