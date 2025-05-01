Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: king of the hill

King of the Hill Animated Revival Series Set for Summer 2025 Debut

Set for Summer 2025, Disney Television Studios' Eric Schrier shared they're "really excited about" Hulu's King of the Hill revival series.

When we last checked in on how things were going with Hulu's upcoming revival of Mike Judge and Greg Daniels' animated series King of the Hill, we learned that the animated series would be getting a spotlight during the ATX TV Festival at the end of this month (more on that below). Set in present-day fictional Arlen, Texas, the series stars original voice cast members Judge, Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Toby Huss, and Lauren Tom (with legendary voice actor Johnny Hardwick passing away in August 2023 at the age of 64). In a wide-ranging interview with Deadline Hollywood from earlier today, Eric Schrier, Disney Television Studios (20th Television and 20th Television Animation), confirmed that King of the Hill would be returning this summer.

During the interview, FOX's recent mega-deal for more seasons of The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers, and American Dad! was discussed, with Schrier asked if there was a specific reason why former FOX series Futurama and KOTH were now on Hulu or if it was just a matter of timing. "Yeah, it was timing. 'Futurama' had already premiered as a Hulu original, and 'King of the Hill' is premiering this summer, and it's really good, really excited about it. So it was timing and how much could fit on the Fox schedule with all the other shows that they're doing. We'll see how that works over time. But there's a very symbiotic relationship between Fox adult animation and Hulu and 20th Animation as a studio," Schrier shared.

King of the Hill: ATX TV Festival News & Previous Updates

On May 30th, Hulu will be hosting a "Backyard BBQ" activation at ATX TV Festival – but that's far from all! In addition, the streaming service is hosting a session that will include a sneak peek at the revival series. In addition, Judge, Daniels, and Showrunner/EP Saladin K. Patterson, and voice cast members Adlon, Tom, and Huss are set to share behind-the-scenes stories, memories from creating the series, and more. Here's a look at the official program/event overviews:

KING OF THE HILL Backyard BBQ presented by Hulu: For Camp Badgeholders and invited guests, our "'King of the Hill' Revival Sneak Peek" will be followed by a backyard barbecue-style shindig where folks will feel like they've stepped into the Hill Family's backyard in Arlen for the first time since the show's finale in 2009. The after-event will showcase food and drink from Texas favorites, local brands, exclusive "King of the Hill"-themed photo opps and giveaways, backyard games, and great tunes. The event is presented by Hulu.

KING OF THE HILL Revival Sneak Peek presented by Hulu: Ho yeah! After 15 years, "King of the Hill" is returning to its rightful throne (our TV screens), and what better way to celebrate a Texan and pop culture staple than a reunion with the cast and creators? Join us for some hootin' and a good amount of hollerin' as we revisit 13 seasons of laugh-out-loud moments and behind-the-scenes stories from the original series in anticipation of the return of "King of the Hill," coming to Hulu later this year.

King of the Hill: Some Previous Updates on Series Return

Speaking with Variety on a wide range of subjects, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich was asked earlier this month if there was ever any talk of ABC or Hulu making a first-run play for any of the Disney-owned animated series that have a home on FOX. Yesterday, FOX announced that it had given four-season renewals to The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, and the returning American Dad!

"I think we're really happy with the arrangement that we have. Hulu is the home to adult animation. We have the best offering by a mile. 'The Simpsons,' 'Family Guy,' past and now new seasons of 'Futurama,' and past and now new seasons of 'King of the Hill,'" Erwich responded before taking a moment to drop a tease about what viewers can expect from the animated series' return. "I think people are going to love the new 'King of the Hill.' It is so perfect for our times without trying too hard. You see Hank Hill in a whole new way."

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Grey DeLisle posted several images from a King of the Hill event from October 2024 that included an "ABOUT THE CHEF" poster – with the profile spotlighting Chef Bobby Hill. Along with some interesting intel on what Bobby has been up to, we also get fun easter eggs ("Spa-Peggy and Meatballs"), learn that he was one of the youngest contestants on the "King of the Grill" competition series, and have our "feels" punched when a reference to grilling with his dad on the weekends gets dropped. Another interesting tease? When asked if she was voicing Bobby, DeLisle responded that she wasn't – but that she would be voicing "somebody very cool."

"It feels really special," Adlon shared back in March 2024 about how it felt to be returning to the beloved animated series during the red carpet for Variety's Power of Comedy event earlier this year – crediting the "new generation of young writers" for finding that "sweet spot" between what viewers love and respect about the series and tweaking it for a new generation of viewers. But Adlon also shared how tough it was losing Hardwick, even though they all feel that he's been with them during recording – with Adlon adding that Harwick had recorded four episodes.

"We're in the second season [creating] the reboot, and Bobby is 21. He's a chef in a fusion restaurant in Dallas. And it's been incredible. It's just been really fun. I think it's been freakier for Mike [Judge] and Greg [Daniels] to think about Bobby going from 12 to being 21 and having a relationship and being a person," Adlon shared with MovieWeb two months later, in May. "But don't we all go through that with our kids and our friends' kids? It is shocking when I see my friends' kids and they're all grown up. And I'm like, 'Wait a second, what just happened?' So, it's just a little bit of a mess."

Set in the fictional Arlen, Texas, King of the Hill followed the life of Hank Hill (Judge), an enthusiastic seller of propane and propane accessories; his wife, Peggy (Najimy), local Boggle champ and substitute teacher; and their 13-year-old son, Bobby (Adlon), who defies any expectation his father had for a son. Hank's friends – conspiracy theorist Dale (Hardwick), military barber Bill (Root), and cool but inarticulate Boomhauer (Judge), along with Peggy's friends Minh (Tom) and meteorologist Nancy (Ashley Gardner), and Bobby's friend Connie (Tom) help the Hills navigate a changing world.

Stemming from 20th Television Animation, Judge and Daniels are creating and executive producing the series – with 3 Arts' Michael Rotenberg & Howard Klein and Bandera Entertainment's Dustin Davis also executive producing.

