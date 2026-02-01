Posted in: CBS, Movies, TV | Tagged: Grammys, kpop demon hunters

KPop Demon Hunters Hit Scores "Golden" Win at 2026 Grammys

GRAMMYS 2026: KPOP Demon Hunters' "Golden" won the Grammy Award for Best Song for Visual Media, the first K-pop song to win the coveted award.

The EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami-sung song also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Remix

"Golden" competes for Song of the Year amid top artists like Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and Billie Eilish

The song previously secured a Golden Globe for Best Original Song, with a moving speech from EJAE

KPOP Demon Hunters' EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami (aka Huntr/X, the singing voices behind Netflix's smash-hit) continue dominating the pop culture universe – and the awards season. Earlier today, it was announced that "Golden" (written by Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, DO, 24, and Teddy) had won the Grammy Award for Best Song for Visual Media. The song was also in the running for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande getting the win for "Defying Gallery") and Best Remixed Recording (with Lady Gaga's Abracadabra – Gesaffelstein Remix getting the win). The song is also in the running for Song of the Year, which will be announced during tonight's primetime broadcast on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The lineup of nominees for that top prize also includes Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Rosé & Bruno Mars, Doechii, Kendrick Lamar with SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, and Billie Eilish.

KPOP Demon Hunters' EJAE Offers "Golden" Golden Globes Speech

EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami's (aka Huntr/X, the singing voices behind Netflix's smash-hit) "Golden" run continued with the song locking down the award for Best Original Song during the 2026 Golden Globes. Accepting the award with co-songwriters Mark Sonnenblick and Lee Hee-joon, EJAE shared tearfully, "When I was a little girl, I worked tirelessly for 10 years to fill one dream, to become a Kpop idol, and I was rejected, and disappointed that my voice isn't good enough." She continued, "I'm so part of a song that is helping other girls, other queens and everyone all get through their hardship to accept themselves."

EJAE would dedicate the award "to people who have their doors closed at them, and that, I can confidently say 'rejection is redirection,' and so never give up." Quoting the lyrics of the award-winning song, she ended by adding, "It's never too late to shine like you were born to be." The songs "Dream as One" from Avatar: Fire and Ash, "I Lied to You" from Sinners, "No Place Like Home" and "The Girl in the Bubble" from Wicked: For Good, and "Train Dreams" from Train Dreams.

