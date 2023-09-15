Posted in: Fox, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: dan harmon, fox, Krapopolis, preview, trailer

Krapopolis Opening; Meet Hannah Waddingham/Deliria & Matt Berry/Shlub

Here's a look at the opening credits to FOX & Dan Harmon's new animated series Krapopolis, as well as a look at Hannah Waddingham's (Ted Lasso) Deliria and Matt Berry's (What We Do In The Shadows) Shlub.

With Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon (Community) & Fox Entertainment-owned animation studio Bento Box Entertainment's new animated series Krapopolis set for its special two-episode FOX premiere on Sunday, September 24th (following that weekend's NFL doubleheader), we're getting some new looks at what you can expect from the highly-anticipated series. First, we kick things off with the opening credits before getting a chance to check out two mini-featurettes introducing us to Hannah Waddingham's (Ted Lasso) Deliria and Matt Berry's (What We Do In The Shadows) Shlub.

Here's a look at the opening credits & character profiles we just mentioned – and make sure to stick around for a very cool look behind the scenes of the animated series:

my loyal citizens deserve a sneak peek 🏺 here's your first look at the opening credits of #krapopolis ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/kPdIeYOvqj — Animation Domination (@AniDom) September 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

🎉 Get ready to meet Shlub, voiced by the hilarious Matt Berry (@porksmith) in #Krapopolis! He may be amazingly inappropriate, but he's not afraid to be himself. As Dan Harmon puts it: "The dad you wish was more of a dad." 😂 📺 Don't miss the start of FOX's Fall Frenzy on… pic.twitter.com/n5Aw4Pd2Po — Krapopolis (💩,🐔) (@Krapopolis) September 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

In the following behind-the-scenes featurette, Waddingham, Harmon, Pam Murphy, and others take viewers along as they retrace how the animated series' world came to be – followed by a look back at what we know about FOX's Krapopolis ahead of its special premiere on Sunday, September 24th:

The main voice cast for Krapopolis includes Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Richard Ayoade (I.T. Crowd), Matt Berry (What We Do In The Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders), and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel). Dove Cameron, Tara Strong, and Alanna Ubach recur, with Susan Sarandon, Will Forte, Michael Urie, Jane Lynch, Amber Stevens West, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Dave Franco set as guest stars. Now, here's a look at what's to come with FOX's Krapopolis via an honest-to-goodness official trailer:

The series takes viewers on an animated journey back in time to mythical ancient Greece as a mix of humans, gods, and monsters try to make a go of running one of the world's first cities- without killing each other. Ayoade voices the mortal son of a goddess and benevolent King of Krapopolis, Tyrannis, who is trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name. Berry has been tapped to voice Tyrannis' father, Shlub, a mantitaur (half centaur [horse + human], half manticore [lion + human + scorpion]). Oversexed and underemployed, Shlub claims to be an artist and has literally never paid for anything, in any sense of that word, for his entire life.

Waddingham's Deliria is Tyrannis' mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Within her extended Olympian family – forged in patricide and infidelity— she's known as the trashy one. Murphy's Stupendous is Tyrannis' half-sister, daughter of Deliria, and a cyclops. Finally, Trussell's Hippocampus is Tyrannis' half-brother, the offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking. Created and executive produced by Harmon, the series is produced by Fox's Bento Box Entertainment, and Jordan Young serves as showrunner and executive producer.

