Kris Statlander Returns, Wins TBS Championship at Double or Nothing Kris Statlander returned from injury and defeated Jade Cargill to win the TBS Championship after Cargill defeated Taya Valkyrie to retain.

AEW Double or Nothing just got a whole lot more interesting in the most unfair way possible! Thanks for choosing The Chadster's unbiased live coverage of the event, where we shall witness the implosion of the wrestling biz. Can you believe AEW had the audacity to book Double or Nothing on the same week as WWE Night of Champions? 😒The Chadster is bracing himself for an objective take on not just one, but TWO of the worst title matches ever seen. 🙄 Juggling a TBS Championship match between Jade Cargill and Taya Valkyrie, and a massive surprise return from Kris Statlander are just some of the things we'll be discussing here.

The seventh match of the night featured Jade Cargill defending her TBS Championship against Taya Valkyrie. Auughh man! So unfair! Cargill had an elaborate entrance with a rapper and sorority sisters, as if her streak is such a big deal. Talk to The Chadster after she holds a title for a thousand days like a certain Tribal Chief. 😤 One of the most disrespectful things about this match is that you have Cargill, who never bothered to pay her dues wrestling in WWE, facing Valkyrie, who did wrestle in WWE NXT, and then literally stabbed Triple H in the back when she signed with AEW just because WWE fired her. 😠

Valkyrie put up a good fight but Cargill emerged victorious in the end. Afterward, Mark Sterling took the microphone and talked about Cargill's 60-match winning streak and how there's no one left in AEW to challenge her, issuing an open challenge right then and there. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤨

That cued Kris Statlander appearing at the top of the ramp, back from injury. Statlander quickly attacked Cargill and the match was on. Statlander hit her finisher in under a minute to become new TBS Champion. This match's existence and conclusion have trampled all over WWE's glorious history, proving once and for all that AEW doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😩

The Chadster's eyes are fixed on the remaining shenanigans of AEW Double or Nothing. Rest assured, The Chadster will be keeping tabs on Tony Khan's disrespectful antics throughout this event. Trust The Chadster to keep you posted on the latest outrages, so check back later for more heads-up. 😡

