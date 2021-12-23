Kyle O'Reilly Joins Adam Cole and Bobby Fish on AEW Dynamite
Last night's edition of AEW Dynamite, the Holiday Bash, delivered an early Christmas gift to AEW fans: the reunion of the Undisputed Era. Kyle O'Reilly showed up at the end of Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy to reunite with his former NXT stablemates in the Undisputed Era, even if fear of copyright infringement will prevent them using that name. O'Reilly interfered in the opening match to help Adam Cole gain the win. Cole, O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish then fended off an attack from the Best Friends and held the ring as a confused Young Bucks came down to join them. The former Undisputed Era left the Bucks in the ring.
Afterward, Tony Khan made things official:
O'Reilly introduced himself to AEW fans on Twitter:
And Khan commented:
Then he made things official for O'Reilly's first match next week at New Year's Smash:
So, to be clear, AEW not only destroyed NXT in the Wednesday Night Wars, but now they've also stolen NXT's biggest act during that time period in its entirety. Damn, that's gotta hurt that jackass Chad McMahon. I can't wait until he wakes up from his wine cooler coma and sees I wrote about this before he could. Here are highlights from the match on Dynamite: