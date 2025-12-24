Posted in: Current News, Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: lady gaga

Lady Gaga Fans Get "Harlequin Live: One Night Only" for Christmas

Just in time for Christmas, Lady Gaga released her long-awaited concert film "Lady Gaga in Harlequin Live — One Night Only" on YouTube.

Article Summary Lady Gaga drops surprise concert film "Harlequin Live—One Night Only" on YouTube for Christmas Eve.

The film features her 2024 Belasco Theatre performance tied to the Grammy-nominated "Harlequin" album.

Gaga shares that the timing is perfect, calling the release a rebellious Christmas gift for fans.

The concert film had an exclusive Grammy Museum preview before the global YouTube debut on December 24.

If you're a Lady Gaga fan, then you've been counting the days down since the global phenomenon announced the Christmas Eve present she had lined up for them. At 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, her long-awaited concert film Lady Gaga in Harlequin Live — One Night Only made its debut on YouTube. The news of the surprise release came shortly after the project had its premiere at the Grammy Museum, where the singer-songwriter-actress had a chance to open up about the 2024 performance and why now seemed the right time to let the public in on it.

"I'm feeling like: Why not? We have this thing that's so special to us, so we're just really happy to share it with the fans," Lady Gaga shared during a conversation earlier this week at the Grammy Museum. "It's kind of a rebellious project. And, by Harlequin standards, Christmas is the perfect time to release something rebellious." Waiting to release the film proved to be a winning move, with fans keeping their radars tuned to any news about when the film would finally go wide. "It was interesting — when we first saw the footage, we said, 'This is not the right time to put this out.' And we collectively agreed that we would allow the lore of the Belasco performance to bloom with the fans, until it felt like time… And so this is like a Christmas present," Lady Gaga added.

The concert film is a spinoff of Lady Gaga's Grammy Award-nominated 2024 album Harlequin (from the universe of the film Joker: Folie à Deux), shot at the Belasco Theatre in downtown Los Angeles in September 2024. The late-night concert was covered by only one outlet and filmed for eventual use, but beyond that initial coverage, the only information available about the concert came from Variety and others who were present. As of tonight, that all changes…

