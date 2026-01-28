Posted in: NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: lady gaga, mr rogers

Lady Gaga Offers Timely Take on Mr. Rogers' "Won't You Be My Neighbor"

Lady Gaga recorded a touching version of "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" from Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood for Rocket and Redfin's Super Bowl ad.

With a little more than a week to go until the NFL's Super Bowl LX hits our screens on February 8th, there's still a ton of time left to see what this year's batch of Super Bowl ads and trailers has to offer. That said, Rocket and Redfin might just walk away with the most memorable commercial – and they'll have Lady Gaga and Fred Rogers (aka Mr. Rogers) to thank for it. This week, we were given a look behind the scenes as Lady Gaga and frequent collaborator Benjamin Rice worked out the arrangement on a very special take on a modern classic at Shangri-La Studio in Malibu. If you haven't figured it out by now based on the "Fred Rogers" clue, the global phenomenon has recorded her version of "Won't You Be My Neighbor," from the classic children's show Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood.

"Mr. Rogers was so clearly someone that stood for something, and it's powerful to think of what he would say right now," Gaga shared in the video above, addressing how the song's meaning is as relevant as ever, referring to "Neighbor" as "kind of a special song to revisit at this time." Sharing her personal experiences with the beloved PBS series as a child, Gaga noted that "it was interesting to create something really heartfelt that keeps the purity and beauty of the original version, but does it in a new way." Rice shared that the song is "a simple melody with really complex chords. That combination, it's hard to nail that, and it does — it's a perfect song, in that way." Being able to see Gaga and Rice's process in reinterpreting the song is worth the price of admission alone, especially in moments when Gaga discusses whether to take things up a notch with her version and how to "get to that big moment." But once you hear what they created, expect a whole lot of repeat viewings (and a ton of tears).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!