Last Week Tonight: HBO, John Oliver Strike 3-Season Deal Through 2026

HBO renewed Last Week Tonight with John Oliver for three seasons, meaning more news, satire, and hijinks from Oliver & his team through 2026.

Seems like HBO is not done with John Oliver or his weekly variety series Last Week Tonight yet. Not by a long shot renewing the multi-Emmy-winning series for three additional seasons through 2026, guaranteeing a 13th season, expanding the legacy of arguably The Daily Show's biggest successful alum and spiritual successor. A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, Last Week Tonight features Oliver's hilarious, expertly honed perspective on today's pressing political, social, and cultural issues, as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain. Shot in New York, the series features the show's weekly topical insights, signature deep dives, and distinctive comedy pieces.

"We're very happy to get to keep making this show with our fantastic staff," Oliver said. "We will continue trying to stretch the term 'entertainment' to the breaking point." "Over the past decade, John and his exceptional team have combined deep research and intelligence with cutting humor to tackle a broad range of subjects, both widely discussed and unconventional," said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content. "With an important election year on the horizon, we look forward to seeing what John has in store for audiences over the next three years."

The weekly series has received 26 Emmys since its premiere in 2014. Last year, it won Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, both for the seventh year in a row. The series has also been honored with two Peabody Awards, five Critics Choice Awards, two GLAAD Media Awards, six Writers Guild Awards, and eight consecutive PGA Awards.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is produced for HBO by Avalon and Sixteen String Jack Productions; executive produced by Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday, and James Taylor; directed by Paul Pennolino. Among the subjects tackled in season 10 include food safety, homeschooling, prison health care, McKinsey & Company, chocolate, abortion rights, the Israel-Hamas War, dollar stores, and organ and body donations. The series airs on Sundays on HBO and streams on Max.

