Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: HBO, John Oliver, Last Week Tonight, WGA Strike

Last Week Tonight Assures Fans John Oliver's Been Stocking Up on Fun

Last Week Tonight promises big things from John Oliver (now that he's out of his hole) when HBO's late-night series resumes on Sunday.

It's been a very long five months for those in the entertainment industry, and among several talk shows celebrating and promising to deliver big is HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. The series' social media account was posted following the announcement of the Writers Guild of America ending their strike against the major studios. The series promises tons in store from Oliver, who is in no doubt been itching to make up for lost time and unload off current events. "Now that the WGA strike is over, we're so excited to say we'll be back this Sunday with a new episode! That's right, after five long months, we're finally going to let John out of his hole. But we promise, he's been very happy in there. He's had water and toys and everything," the show wrote.

Last Week Tonight: Balancing Serious, Silly & Current Events

Premiering in 2014, Last Week Tonight has run for 10 seasons, with the actor and comedian maintaining his humor and sass in his commentary since his earlier days in stand-up and Comedy Central's The Daily Show. With 21 episodes away from their historic 300th, Oliver's not only tackled major US political issues throughout the show's run, but he's also helped bring attention to growing concerns involving the international community like the treatment of Uyghurs in China, the volatility from political situations like the vents that lead to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the infamous hoarding of international artifacts from the British Museum, and more.

Among the U.S. issues addressed include gross abuses from the fossil fuel industry, how certain immigration policies have devastated local industries like farming, and how historical revisionism in education exacerbates and perpetuates social unrest. Oliver joins other late-night hosts like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and Stephen Colbert, who are also set to resume productions on their respective shows. Prior to the WGA strike's end, they collaborated on Spotify's Strike Force Five podcast. Last Week Tonight returns on HBO on October 1st.

Now that the WGA strike is over, we're so excited to say we'll be back this Sunday with a new episode! That's right, after five long months, we're finally going to let John out of his hole. But we promise, he's been very happy in there. He's had water and toys and everything. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) September 27, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!