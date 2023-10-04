Posted in: ABC, CBS, NBC, Opinion, TV | Tagged: ABC, cbs, jimmy fallon, jimmy kimmel, Kevin McCarthy, late night, Matt Gaetz, nbc, opinion, Seth Meyers, stephen colbert

Late-Night Tackles McCarthy/Gaetz (But The Daily Show Gets The Win)

Kevin McCarthy & Matt Gaetz were easy targets for Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers & Jimmy Kimmel (and The Daily Show went brutal).

Less than a day after Jimmy Fallon & NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert & CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers & NBC' Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel & ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! returned to late-night, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz made sure to have a hot topic ready for them. In volleyball terms, McCarthy & Gaetz set them up beautifully for a spike – four times over. And how did they do that? Well, it couldn't have happened without the selflessness on McCarthy's part to become the first Speaker of the House to be sent packing in this country's history – in a 216/210 vote. Of course, where would McCarthy be without his "co-star" Gaetz, a walking bundle of potential ethics issues (still waiting on that report) who put forth the motion to have McCarthy sent packing? And while some will say that it happened because of the Democrats, you don't need to look too deeply at the bigger picture to see that the Republican Party has a civil war on its hands – one that the Democrats should have no interest in getting involved in.

Before we look at what Colbert, Kimmel, Meyers, and Fallon had to say about the whole situation (yeah, they had some thoughts)? Comedy Central's The Daily Show (returning with guest hosts the week of October 16th, with a new permanent host set to take over in 2024) gets the award for the best late-night reaction tweet/x to what went down – but it wasn't aimed at McCarthy:

Refreshing to see Matt Gaetz fuck someone over 18 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 3, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Now, here's a look at what the late-night hosts had to say about all of the GOP-on-GOP crime going on over in Congress as Republican whackjobs go to war with the really whackjob half of their party:

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Wanda Sykes; Cassidy Hutchinson; musical guest LANY

Thursday, Oct. 5: Dax Shepard; Nicole Avant; musical guest BoyWithUke

Friday, Oct. 6: Still To Be Determined

NBC's "Late Night With Seth Meyers"

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Nick Offerman (Where the Deer and the Antelope Play); Siobhan Fallon Hogan (Shelter in Solitude); musical guest Jungle; Craig Reynolds sits-in with the 8G Band

Thursday, Oct. 5: David Byrne (Here Lies Love); Craig Reynolds sits-in with the 8G Band

Friday, Oct. 6: Matt Damon; Kristin Chenoweth (rerun from April 6, 2023)

CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Anderson Cooper; musical guest Japanese Breakfast

Thursday, Oct. 5: Bob Odenkirk

NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Chelsea Handler; musical guest Carly Pearce

Thursday, Oct. 5: Musical guest/guest Maluma

Friday, Oct. 6: Musical guest/guest Killer Mike ft. Robert Glasper & Eryn Allen Kane

