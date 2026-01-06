Posted in: ABC, CBS, Comedy Central, NBC, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: colbert, kimmel, opinion, Seth Meyers, the daily show

Late-Night Takes on Trump/Venezuela, Kennedy Center Ratings & More

Here's what Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and Jon Stewart had to say about Trump, Venezuela, Kennedy Center ratings, and more.

Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and Jon Stewart were back at their respective late-night desks on Monday night, with the hot topic being the fallout and ramifications of the Trump Administration's military attack on Venezuela to arrest President Nicolás Maduro and his wife so that the U.S. (according to Trump's own words) cold unleash the oil companies on the country to take their oil. There was a whole lot to unpack in just one night, but we have some highlights and the actual segments waiting for you below. In addition, check out what they had to say about Trump's low Kennedy Center Honors ratings, the Epstein Files, Kimmel taking the same cognitive test that Trump brags about acing, and more.

Kimmel on Trump's Horrible Kennedy Center Honors Ratings: "You know he hosted an awards show over the break. After boasting about what a great host he is and how much better he is than I am and how huge his ratings would be, Trump hosted the lowest-rated Kennedy Center Honors telecast of all time," Kimmel shared. "Boy, I'd hate to be the White House intern who had to tear that headline out of all the papers and eat 'em. You know, as I recall, he said he'd step down if this happened. He said, 'If I can't beat out Jimmy Kimmel, then I don't think I should be president.' Hey, a deal is a deal. Back to Mar-a-Lago you go."

Colbert on Trump, Venezuela & the Epstein Files: "2026 started with a bang — and a boom because on the night of Jan. 2, before Anderson and Andy really had time to sober up, this happened," Colbert shared, before showing a montage of clips reporting on Trump's attack on Venezuela. "Do you know what this means? Those Epstein files must be crazy," Colbert added, before imitating a very nervous politician. "Bomb something! Bomb anything!" he offered, feigning panic.

Seth Meyers on Trump Never Being Anti-War: "I still can't actually believe anyone thought Trump was telling the truth about being anti-war. You really thought Donald Trump, the most thin-skinned, impulsive man on the planet, would suddenly discover the concept of restraint when he gained control of the world's most powerful military," Meyers pointed out. "Giving Donald Trump control of the U.S. military is like giving the cast of 'Real Housewives' an open bar and a one free slap coupon. There's gonna be a lot of fighting, a lot of crying, and a lot of really bad dancing."

Stewart on Trump Not Learning From America's Past: "Now, obviously, this is actually a very fraught moment for the world. It is highly unusual for any government, any sovereign nation, to violate the airspace and territory of another sovereign nation and hit the grab and go on their president. Look, no one knows how this operation is going to work out. But based on the United States' track record, my guess is we're going to be really happy about this for a couple of weeks. And then 30 years from now, there will be a Venezuelan leftist revolution, and the new government will point to this moment as the reason our embassy there is on fire. And it will absolutely ruin a Democrats' presidency," Stewart shared. "Generally, that's how this shit works. And remember, the reason MAGA was so high on Donald Trump was that he was the guy who wasn't going to get involved with this kind of shit anymore."

